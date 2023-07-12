Sections
UA volleyball team No. 5 pick in annual SEC preseason poll

by Jason Batacao | Today at 1:59 p.m.
Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson leads the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Arkansas will take on Utah State on Friday evening in Eugene, Ore. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Arkansas volleyball was picked to finish fifth in the preseason SEC poll released on Wednesday morning.

The Razorbacks finished behind SEC opponents Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia to cap off the selections for the top five. In 2022, Arkansas finished with a 21-9 record and a loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

It was the program’s first appearance in the tournament since 2013 and the Razorbacks’ first win in the postseason since 2003. Arkansas finished conference play 11-7, which garnered a fourth place finish in the leagues’ standings. 

It is the fifth time in Head Coach Jason Watson’s eight-year career that the Razorbacks have been picked to finish in the top five of the conference in the annual SEC preseason poll.

