The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Conway’s Alexis Cox

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Alexis Cox drives to the basket for Conway on Saturday March 4 2023 defended by Aven Sasser (20) at the 6-A state semifinals in Rogers.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Conway’s Alexis Cox. 

Class: 2025

Position: Guard 

Size: 5-9

Stats: As a sophomore, she averaged about 15 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Offers: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas 

Coach Ashley Hutchcraft: 

“Lex has played a vital role on our team for the last two years. She is one of the reasons we were able to win a state championship this season and finish 16th in the nation. Her strength and athleticism makes her a special player. She can score from anywhere on the floor. She’s a competitor and a great teammate.”

