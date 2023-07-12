UNDER THE RADAR: Conway’s Alexis Cox

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Conway’s Alexis Cox.

Class: 2025

Position: Guard

Size: 5-9

Stats: As a sophomore, she averaged about 15 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Offers: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas

Coach Ashley Hutchcraft:

“Lex has played a vital role on our team for the last two years. She is one of the reasons we were able to win a state championship this season and finish 16th in the nation. Her strength and athleticism makes her a special player. She can score from anywhere on the floor. She’s a competitor and a great teammate.”