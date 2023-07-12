USL Arkansas plans soccer club in Northwest Arkansas





ROGERS -- The United Soccer League announced Wednesday morning an exclusive partnership with USL Arkansas, a group that will bring a professional men's and women's soccer club to Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

USL Arkansas is led by co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith. Martinovic, a longtime business executive in Northwest Arkansas with a lifelong passion for soccer, and Smith, a professional in the sports industry with a track record building teams and stadium solutions across the country, bring a unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to the venture, according to the release.

"As a former player, I am delighted to bring professional soccer to Northwest Arkansas, a region that so richly deserves it," Martinovic said. "I have seen firsthand the power of soccer in bringing communities together, and I am excited about the positive impact this club will have on our region."

Founded in 2010, the United Soccer League has grown into a globally respected organization that is shaping the future of soccer in America as the first to build complete youth-to-pro pathways for men and women in one ecosystem, according to the release.

The USL Championship features 24 men's professional teams each playing a 34-game regular season from March to October and receives Division II sanctioning from the U.S. Soccer Federation. USL Championship teams average more than 5,000 fans per game with teams such as Louisville City SC, New Mexico United, Sacramento Republic, and Indy Eleven regularly drawing more than 10,000 fans per game, according to the release.

Kicking off its inaugural season in August 2024, the USL Super League will bring world-class professional women's soccer closer to home for more communities across the country and plans to receive Division I sanctioning from U.S. Soccer. The USL Super League will play on an international "fall-to-summer" calendar – unique in American soccer – to align with global women's soccer, according to the release.

"USL Arkansas represents a new chapter in the USL story," said USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. "Northwest Arkansas is a rapidly growing region with a vibrant community, making it the perfect location for this expansion. We have successfully partnered with [Smith] in numerous markets and his experience coupled with [Martinovic's] passion for his community are the perfect ingredients to create something special for this emerging region. We can't wait to see the positive impact this club and their teams will have on the local community and beyond."

USL Arkansas is committed to developing a 5,000-seat, multi-purpose stadium in the heart of the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district in Rogers. This move forms part of the wider vision of Martinovic and Smith to embed the game within the community and deliver an exciting, unique match-day entertainment experience for fans, according to the release.

USL Arkansas' goal is to begin play in the USL Championship before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States and in the fall that same year for the USL Super League, the release states.

"I have been visiting my family here for 33 years and have watched how this community punches above its weight class creating a dynamic place to live, work, and to play," Smith said. "We look forward to the beautiful game adding to that while working with local authorities, community leaders, and most importantly, the fans, to create a soccer club that reflects the unique spirit of this community and that makes us all proud."

USL Arkansas has begun a listening session campaign where the club hopes to learn from the community what it wants to see from the club. The official team name, colors and branding will be developed through this process and over the months to come, according to the release.

"While we are building a club, our aim is to build a symbol of unity for Northwest Arkansas," Martinovic said. "That's only possible by listening and will be instrumental in shaping the identity of our team."





United Soccer League

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America. The USL is the first and only soccer organization in the United States to build a youth-to-professional pathway for both women and men within one ecosystem. That structure includes three professional leagues: USL Championship (men), USL League One (men) and USL Super League (women), which begins in August 2024. For more information about the USL, visit www.uslsoccer.com.

— United Soccer League

Here is an aerial view of where the soccer stadium will be located, at Bellview Road and South 41st Street in Rogers. COURTESY OF USL ARKANSAS



Justin Papadakis, USL Chief Operating Officer, talks at a press conference Wednesday July 12, 2023 in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/GRAHAM THOMAS)



Chris Martinovic, USL Arkansas co-founder, speaks at a press conference Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Rogers.





