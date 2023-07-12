Whisenhunt announces run to be PB’s mayor





Tim Whisenhunt, 43, announced he's a candidate for mayor of Pine Bluff.

A former mayoral candidate, Whisenhunt worked as a caregiver for the state of Arkansas for 17 years and has been working for the Walmart in Pine Bluff for almost three years, according to a news release.

"Today we continue that journey we started back in 2012 to improve the city that we all loved," he said. "All my life I have lived here and I have seen that this city has the potential to be a great city! But now I am wanting to continue to improve this city, indeed I am still restless because we can do more. As a citizen I couldn't stand seeing Pine Bluff the way it was going when the last time I ran for office. I still can't have the wait and see attitude. This city can be great."

Just after the 2012 election he declared he'd never run for mayor again unless something happened to change his mind or if the people started to ask him to run.

"I have stayed out of the race for mayor for two elections now. But I did keep in touch with the people and what was on their minds. Now the voices are getting louder for that run and I think the time has come. Now I proudly announce my candidacy for mayor of Pine Bluff in the 2024 election as an independent," he said.

Pine Bluff doesn't belong to only one person, he said.

"If you want to continue to have a voice in your city's future then stand up. Stand up and be heard in one voice, in one vote. Your vote can make a difference," said Whisenhunt.

The candidate is a life-long Pine Bluff resident.

"I said back in 2012 if we don't demonstrate strength here in Pine Bluff, no inspired leadership and no imagination in meeting our problems, we will not fulfill our goals for the future. If our own people are self-satisfied and happy with things as they are, then our prestige and our influence and our involvement to the cause will without doubt continue to decline."

The candidate is the son of the late Jim and Brenda Whisenhunt, who made Pine Bluff home for more than 40 years. Whisenhunt said they gave him the respect and love of this city. His father also served the Pine Bluff area more than 40 years in the heating and air conditioning business, Whisenhunt said.

His parents also taught him that good habits formed in the early years will last forever, he said.

"Unfortunately, voting is not a habit of many of the youth. Politics is very important for the youth of today, because this generation will be leading the way for everyone in the future. If the youth of today doesn't get involved now, there will be a major loss for all the youth coming after this generation," he said.

Whisenhunt is a 1999 graduate of White Hall High School.

"I went to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff majoring in political science and a minor in history," he said.

He attended UAPB from 1999-2002 when he had to leave to take care of his mother when she became ill. He returned in the fall of 2004. In 2008, he left to take care of his family.

"I had finished my political science and history classes when I had to leave. While at UAPB, I served as president of the History Society/Phi Alpha Theta from 2006-2008," he said.

He served from 2000 to 2012 as a board member of the White Hall Veteran's Monument Committee. In March 2002 he filed to run for Justice of the Peace District 8 in the Arkansas Democratic Primary. He lost, but it was a good learning experience, he said.

In August 2012, he filed for public office for mayor of Pine Bluff. He lost the election, but got to hear citizens' concerns.

"Having served in many leadership positions, I would like to continue that experience by serving the needs of my neighbors and my fellow residents of Pine Bluff. I was born in Pine Bluff and hope to live the rest of my life in the town that I love and respect," Whisenhunt said.



