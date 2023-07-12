Woman, teen son arrested after June 16 killing near Little Rock charity house

A woman and her teenage son have been arrested and will be extradited to Arkansas to face charges in a June 16 homicide outside a Little Rock charity house, authorities said Wednesday.

Karisha Grisby, 37, and her 16-year-old son Andre Westbrook were arrested in another state, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officials say the two people will face capital murder charges in the shooting death of Devin Jones, 27, on June 16. Jones was found dead behind the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock, where he was staying with family.

Westbrook will be charged as an adult, the tweet states.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said he didn’t know the state in which Jones and Westbrook were arrested, nor did he know the agency for which the arresting officers worked.