2023 Women’s World Cup Odds: USWNT the Heavy Favorite to Win Third Straight Title

The 2023 Womens World Cup will be held July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. This is the ninth Womens World Cup since the tournaments inception in 1991 and eight titles have been awarded. Four of those titles have gone to the United States, including the last two. Germany has won the title twice; Norway and Japan have one title each.

The reigning champion U.S. Womens National Team defeated the Netherlands for their fourth title in 2019, and they enter this competition as the heavy favorites at +225. The No. 1 team in FIFAs world rankings, USA has made it to the Finals in each of the last three competitions (2011, 2015, 2019) and took home the title in two of the three (2015 and 2019). All eyes will be on Megan Rapinoe, who has played for the USWNT since 2006 and will be retiring after the 2023 tournament. Rapinoe scored the most goals (6) in the 2019 World Cup.

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

England (+400) comes in with the next best odds. England is the reigning European champion, but this team looks different from the one that most recently won the trophy. They will be playing without Golden Ball winner Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson, both of whom are out with ACL injuries. Englands FIFA world ranking is No. 4.

Spain, sixth in FIFA world ranking, comes in with the next-best odds (+550), while Germanys odds are +700, despite being ranked second in the world.

Fifth-ranked France pays 10-to-1 should they emerge victorious, and the co-hosts of this years tournament, the 10th-ranked Australian team, would pay 11-to-1.

USA +225

England +400

Spain +550

Germany +700

France +1000

Australia +1100

Sweden +1600

Brazil +2200

Japan +2500

Netherlands +2500

Canada +3300

Norway +5000

Denmark +6600

Italy +10000

Portugal +10000

Ireland +12500

China +20000

Colombia +20000

New Zealand +20000

South Korea +20000

Argentina +25000

Nigeria +25000

Switzerland +25000

Zambia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Haiti +50000

Jamaica +50000

Morocco +50000

South Africa +50000

Philippines +75000

Panama +100000

Vietnam +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.