2023 Women’s World Cup Odds: USWNT the Heavy Favorite to Win Third Straight Title

The 2023 Womens World Cup will be held July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. This is the ninth Womens World Cup since the tournaments inception in 1991 and eight titles have been awarded. Four of those titles have gone to the United States, including the last two. Germany has won the title twice; Norway and Japan have one title each.
The reigning champion U.S. Womens National Team defeated the Netherlands for their fourth title in 2019, and they enter this competition as the heavy favorites at +225. The No. 1 team in FIFAs world rankings, USA has made it to the Finals in each of the last three competitions (2011, 2015, 2019) and took home the title in two of the three (2015 and 2019). All eyes will be on Megan Rapinoe, who has played for the USWNT since 2006 and will be retiring after the 2023 tournament. Rapinoe scored the most goals (6) in the 2019 World Cup.
England (+400) comes in with the next best odds. England is the reigning European champion, but this team looks different from the one that most recently won the trophy. They will be playing without Golden Ball winner Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson, both of whom are out with ACL injuries. Englands FIFA world ranking is No. 4.
Spain, sixth in FIFA world ranking, comes in with the next-best odds (+550), while Germanys odds are +700, despite being ranked second in the world.
Fifth-ranked France pays 10-to-1 should they emerge victorious, and the co-hosts of this years tournament, the 10th-ranked Australian team, would pay 11-to-1.
Most Recent Odds at SI Sportsbook
USA +225
England +400
Spain +550
Germany +700
France +1000
Australia +1100
Sweden +1600
Brazil +2200
Japan +2500
Netherlands +2500
Canada +3300
Norway +5000
Denmark +6600
Italy +10000
Portugal +10000
Ireland +12500
China +20000
Colombia +20000
New Zealand +20000
South Korea +20000
Argentina +25000
Nigeria +25000
Switzerland +25000
Zambia +40000
Costa Rica +50000
Haiti +50000
Jamaica +50000
Morocco +50000
South Africa +50000
Philippines +75000
Panama +100000
Vietnam +100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.