2nd Friday Art Night After Hours offers Amy Garland Band concert, art market, food trucks and fun





FUN

Art Night After Hours

A free concert by the Amy Garland Band, an art market featuring work by area artists, food trucks and beer from Stone's Throw Brewing will be part of 2nd Friday Art Night After Hours, 7-10 p.m. Friday in Capitol Plaza, 400 block of Little Rock's Main Street. The shindig follows 5-8 p.m. 2nd Friday Art Night activities at various downtown locations. Visit downtownlr.com.

THEATER

'Children of Eden'

The Weekend Theater stages "Children of Eden" (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John Caird, based on the first 9½ chapters of the Book of Genesis, Adam through Noah), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 21-22 and 28-29, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 23 and 30. Tickets are $25. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8sj8df.

ART

'Rock City Shenanigans'

"Rock City Shenanigans," works by gallery founder N. Scott, go on display with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The reception marks the gallery's 53rd anniversary. The exhibition remains up through Sept. 9. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Glass works

Work by glass artists Sage Holland (master) and River Lovenstein (apprentice) will be on display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Craft Gallery, 104 E. Main St., Mountain View. They will show some of their new glass flame-worked pieces and describe ways in which the patterns and designs are created. A renewed grant from the University of Arkansas Library's Folk and Traditional Arts of 2022-23 facilitated a collaboration work from December through May. Admission is free. Call (870) 269-4120 or visit arkansascraftguild.org.

ASU exhibition

"Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives," works by painter-printmaker Mary Ann Strandell using a variety of methods and with a variety of materials, including GIF animation, ink drawing and 3D lenticular media, goes on display with a 5-6:30 p.m. opening reception today at the Bradbury Art Museum, in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The exhibition is up through Aug. 30. Admission to the reception and exhibition is free. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (870) 972-3434 or email mmcmahan@AState.edu.

Christ Church exhibition

Works in acrylics and mixed media by Central High School fine arts department chairman Rex Deloney and watercolor landscapes by Kim Currey go on display with a 5-7 p.m. reception Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The works will be for sale through Sept. 30. Email lallyrbrown@gmail.com.

BOOKS

Used book sale

The Central Arkansas Library System will hold its summer Friends of CALS Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. It will be the last sale there before the library closes for renovations; subsequent sales will take place at the Port Industrial Hub, 7773 Sloane Drive, where the library system administration will maintain its offices during the renovation. To reduce the number of books that will need to be moved after the sale, all books will be $1 (educators with valid ID get an additional 25% off; usual used book sale prices would be $1 for paperbacks, $2 for hardbacks). Members of the Friends of CALS support group can shop early, 5-7 p.m. today. Revenue supports the library's Six Bridges Book Festival, book club kits, Arkansas Sounds concerts, branch programs, Summer@CALS, youth programs and various library activities. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

COMEDY

Open mic and improv

Comedian May Gayden hosts "ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief," open-mic and improvisational comedy, 6-8 p.m. Friday at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Attendees 16 and older can perform through an open-mic forum; Gayden will perform two sets. Beer and wine will be sold for patrons over 21; soft drinks and snacks will also be sold. Admission is $10, $5 for members of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Call (870) 536-3375 or email srahmaan@asc701.org.

FILM

'National Lampoon's Vacation'

"National Lampoon's Vacation" returns to big screens nationwide to mark the 40th anniversary of its release.

In Central Arkansas: 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Colonel Glenn 18 and the Cinemark Towne Centre in Conway, 4 p.m. at the Movie Tavern; 7 p.m. Wednesday at all three theaters.

In Northwest Arkansas: 4 p.m. Sunday at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith; 7 p.m. Wednesday all three theaters.

Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin introduces the film, discussing its enduring appeal and influence. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

Chevy Chase plays family man Clark Griswold, whose road trip of a lifetime from Chicago to the Walley World theme park in California turns out to be fraught with incredible obstacles. Beverly D'Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron play the Griswolds with appearances by John Candy, Christie Brinkley, Eddie Bracken, Imogene Coca, James Keach, Jane Krakowski, Randy Quaid and Eugene Levy. Harold Ramis directed from a script by John Hughes.

ETC.

Science for All

Little Rock's Museum of Discovery marks the fifth anniversary of its Science for All program, which provides $2 discounted admission for participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and up to five additional guests. SNAP recipients can show their EBT card and a valid state-issued ID at the admissions desk. (Regular museum admission is $12, $10 for children, free for members.) Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

More than 22,500 guests have used the discount for five years. It's the museum's adaptation of the Museums for All program, a joint initiative of the Association of Children's Museums and the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Bank of America, which has sponsored Science for All since 2018, provides free admission to their cardholders the full first weekend of every month at more than 225 museums across the country, including Museum of Discovery, through its Museums on Us program.

"Feeding Five Thousand" by Rex Deloney and "Abstracted Landscape" by Kim Currey are on display Friday-Sept. 30 at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Transit Stairs with Zenith," "Front Porch Blues" and "Sylvan Shade" by Mary Ann Strandell are on display through Aug. 30 at Arkansas State Universitys Bradbury Art Museum in Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)









