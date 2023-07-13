The nation in brief: Tornado interrupts Chicago-area flights

Tornado interrupts Chicago-area flights

A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

"This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said.

By 8 p.m. the weather service said the Chicago forecast area was "currently tornado warning free." It said the storm was moving east toward Michigan, where tornado warnings were issued.

Video from TV stations showed hundreds of people taking shelter in an O'Hare concourse. Some 169 flights were canceled and nearly 500 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover and ringing through the city's buildings.

News outlets said warehouses were reported damaged near O'Hare.

The weather service quoted an unidentified emergency manager as saying a roof was blown off in the community of Huntley in McHenry County and a trained weather spotter saying trees were uprooted and roofs blown off in Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Patient fatally shoots Tennessee surgeon

An orthopedic surgeon was shot and killed by one of his patients on Tuesday while working at his Tennessee hospital, according to police.

Benjamin Mauck, 43, was in an exam room when a male patient at the Campbell Clinic opened fire about 2:30 p.m., Collierville, Tenn., Police Chief Dale Lane said at a news conference. The suspected gunman, who has not been publicly identified, had been at the clinic for several hours before what "appears to be a one-on-one interaction that occurred in an exam room," Lane said.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of what police say was a targeted, isolated shooting, rather than an active shooter situation.

An officer said over a police scanner that a doctor had been shot with "two rounds to the chest," reported WHBQ, a Fox affiliate in Memphis.

"It's bad, it's horrific, it's terrible," Lane said.

U.S. appeals Jan. 6 sentence as too light

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year-prison sentence handed down for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as other far-right extremists' punishments that were shorter than what prosecutors had sought, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

While Rhodes received a lengthy sentence for seditious conspiracy and other convictions, the 18-year term was below the recommended range under federal guidelines and less than the 25 years the Justice Department had asked for in one of the most serious cases to go to trial in the Capitol attack.

Defendants routinely appeal their convictions and sentences, but it is more unusual for prosecutors to challenge the length of a prison term imposed by judges who have wide discretion when handing down punishments.

The Justice Department's announcement came after it suffered a rare setback in a related case involving Oath Keepers associates. James Beeks, a former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor who was playing Judas at the time of his arrest, was acquitted Wednesday of conspiring with members of the extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Capitol attack.

3 bodies found at remote Colorado camp

DENVER -- The badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and they may have been lying there since late last year, authorities said.

A hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the campsite Monday, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said.

Two of the bodies were inside a small, zipped-up tent and the other was outside in the camp, which was in a remote wooded area where hikers typically wouldn't pass by, he said. There were personal belongings and tarps at the scene, and a lean-to built from logs over a fire pit.

"This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means," said Murdie, noting that his office doesn't think the discovery implies any risk to hikers or campers in the area.

The sheriff's office is looking for missing persons reports that might shed light on the situation, but they haven't found any yet, he said. The coroner won't release the identities of those deceased until the next of kin have been notified.

Based on the "fairly mummified" and advanced decomposition of the bodies, they were likely there through the winter and possibly since last fall, Murdie said. Because of the degradation, the autopsies will be difficult and will take at least three weeks, he said.



