Action based on findings of Little Rock food deserts task force expected before year’s end

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, the chair of a mayoral task force on food deserts, said on Wednesday that the goal is to make recommendations around the end of the quarter and issue any potential requests for proposals before the end of the year.

Various officials attended Wednesday's meeting led by Webb in a City Hall conference room as she and others briefed them on the task force's work.

City Directors Joan Adcock, Andrea Lewis and Virgil Miller Jr. participated along with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and City Manager Bruce Moore, among others.

Asked by Scott whether it might be possible to issue the requests for proposals by September or October, Webb said, "Absolutely."

Webb said that she and Kenya Eddings -- another task force member who was also present Wednesday and who serves as executive director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission -- had been thinking and talking about food deserts for the past 18 months.

Eddings and Webb co-chaired a gubernatorial working group on food deserts under then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson that released a report and recommendations last December.

A goal for Wednesday's meeting was to share with the other officials some of their findings from the state working group, Webb said, "because it takes a minute to wrap your head around all of these new ideas."

The reality is that not every area is going to get a new grocery store, Webb said. "But there are so many things out there that people are doing in their communities that are really making a difference that we've had the opportunity to learn about that we're going to share with you today," she added.

Those models in other communities include online grocery ordering, with a hub acting as a distribution point, as well as a mobile grocery store that operates out of a large trailer behind a truck, according to Webb's presentation.

Task force members have developed a survey that will act as a tool for officials to gather information, Eddings said. "We need community buy-in," she said. "We want to know from the community, what are you missing? What can we do to help fill in the gaps?"

Officials expect to use the information to finalize some recommendations, according to Eddings.

The presentation of the task force's findings in September is meant to occur around the same time as a food desert summit scheduled for Sept. 13.

Scott announced the creation of the task force along with a downtown density task force in January.

Besides her position as the Ward 3 representative on the city board, Webb works as the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.