All his children

Maybe, just maybe, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is taking the wrong path? It should be noted that the SBC is the dominant Protestant denomination in Arkansas. And I am not even referring to its "take" on dealing with sexual abuse within congregations, which is appalling itself, but for overwhelmingly voting to not allow women pastors.

Wait, I thought "we" as a whole are God's children, equal, so to speak.

The SBC has recently expelled a few larger congregations because it does not think women should preach the Gospel, only men. Huh? This is a head-scratcher for sure, and certainly not how I was brought up or taught as a child. Equal much?

Sure, the Bible has passages referring negatively to women preaching, such as "Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also saith the law." Then again, the Apostle Paul goes one step further, stating, "Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence."

Biblical interpretations could and certainly did have different connotations back then as well as today; after all, the Holy Bible was written, by various accounts, between 1200 BC and 100 AD.

The King James version of the Bible, which is the SBC's "playbook," is divided into two sections (Old Testament and New Testament), the first written in Hebrew from 1200 to 165 BC (now translated to English), the second by Christians in the first century AD.

The SBC in the early 1970s had approximately 10-12 million members who seemingly "allowed" women to become pastors. In 2000 at its annual convention, I assume they relied on the first two mentioned Bible verses, and backtracked on previous beliefs that women should be allowed to be a pastor. This year SBC officially banned women pastors and removed several churches from membership because they disagreed with this stance.

But hold on, in John 20 it says Mary Magdalene, upon visiting with Jesus after his resurrection, was instructed to tell his disciples what has transpired after his crucifixion and ascension into heaven. Occurs to me that if Jesus told you that, you should obey it. It is clear to me that Jesus is telling Mary Magdalene to "preach" to the disciples. Isn't that what pastors do? And Galatians says, "There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus."

It is disheartening that politics can play a decisive role in religious beliefs, which I believe is the path the SBC has strolled down by not allowing women pastors. I understand that interpretations of the Bible have changed and radically evolved over the years, and some do not understand or accept it because that is not what they learned at an early age.

Maybe that's me. But I am still confused by the decision because I wholeheartedly believe we are all God's children. Equally.

Randal Berry is a musician, former snake wrangler at the Little Rock Zoo, and an amateur historian.