Arkansas’ attorney general asks state Supreme Court to expedite LEARNS ruling appeal

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the state Supreme Court to expedite his appeal in the LEARNS Act case in a motion filed Wednesday.

In the motion, Griffin asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to move up the start of the briefing schedule by about three weeks. The briefing schedule is set to begin Aug. 21, with appellee's briefs due 30 days later and reply briefs due 15 days after that. Griffin has asked the court for the first briefs to be due by July 28, followed by a response due Aug. 11 and a reply by Aug. 18.

The lawsuit was brought by a group of Phillips County residents and two education activists after the state Board of Education used a provision in the LEARNS Act to approve a contract allowing a charter school non-profit to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District.

The LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan to overhaul public education in Arkansas, has been partially on hold since Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ruled June 30 lawmakers failed to properly approve the law's emergency clause, a parliamentary procedure to make bills take immediate effect. Instead, the LEARNS Act will not become law until Aug. 1, Wright ruled.

Under Article 1, Section 5 of the Arkansas Constitution the General Assembly can approve an emergency clause through a "separate roll call" vote that has two-thirds support. Without an emergency clause, laws take effect 91 days after the legislative session officially ends.

However, when passing the LEARNS Act both the state House of Representatives and the Senate held one simultaneous vote for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, following the protocol lawmakers have used for decades. The Attorney General's office has argued since that votes on the bill and the emergency clause were recorded separately in the House and Senate's official journals, despite the simultaneous vote for both.

Despite Wright's ruling June 30, both Sanders and Griffin have maintained the state can proceed with implementing the LEARNS Act, arguing that the circuit court's ruling was merely a declaratory judgement that "does not order the Department of Education to stop the important work of ensuring that LEARNS is fully implemented by the start of the new school year," the Attorney General said in a July 5 statement.

However, the ruling has meant the Arkansas Department of Education cannot continue with its contract to allow the Friendship Education Foundation, a charter school non-profit, to run the Marvell-Elaine School District. Last Friday, the State Board of Education unanimously voted to take direct control of the struggling school district until it can enter into another contract with the Friendship Education Foundation, or another group, after the LEARNS Act takes effect.

State Education Secretary Jacob Oliva has said the transformation contract with Friendship is the best way to save the school district from consolidation. The small school district, with an enrollment of 306, is considered to be in need of intense support, Level 5, in the state's accountability system.

For two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Steve Grappe and Veronica McClane, when the LEARNS Act takes effect could have an impact on their attempt to repeal the education law through a referendum.

Grappe and McClane are leading Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, which is collecting signatures for their petition to put the LEARNS Act to a voter referendum. If the group is able to get their signatures approved while the LEARNS Act is not yet in effect, the education law could be held in abeyance until November 2024.