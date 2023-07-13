Arkansas education board OKs draft emergency rules to carry out Education Freedom Accounts

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved draft emergency rules for carrying out the state's new Education Freedom Account program that will allow public funds to be directed to private school tuition and related expenses for eligible families in this coming school year.

The emergency rules, which had not been publicly released in writing at the time of the meeting, will now go to the Arkansas Legislative Council next week for final review and will likely become effective Aug. 1.

The board voted 4-1 for the emergency rules with board member Steve Sutton of Marion voting against them and Randy Henderson, Kathy Rollins, Jeff Wood, and Lisa Hunter voting in favor. Sarah Moore, as board chairman, does not typically vote. Prior to the vote Sutton indicated he did not have a written copy of the rules.

The board in a second vote approved a draft of more permanent rules for the voucher program to go out in the coming weeks for public comment, after which they could be revised before they are sent back to the Education Board for a vote

Andres Rhodes, the new chief legal counsel for the state's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the board Thursday that some 3,300 students have submitted applications to participate in the voucher program for 2023-24 and that about 1,900 of those applications have been approved to date.

"If you do the math and every student approved utilizes the full funding, we can expect the cost to be about $13 million for this year," Rhodes said.

"The cap for this upcoming year is $46 million. Again, those are estimates," Rhodes elaborated about the $13 million, "because we are still accepting applications and ... there is no guarantee that every student that participates utilizes the full funding."

The student applications are being accepted for funding through Aug. 1. Applications will be accepted after Aug. 1 but will be approved based on available funding, Rhodes said.

The Education Freedom Account program is a provision of Act 237 of 2023, known as the LEARNS Act, that was championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to overhaul pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Rhodes told the Education Board the emergency rules mirror the language in the law.

He noted that eligible students in this first year of the program are those who:

• This past year attended private schools with the publicly funded Succeed Scholarships.

• Have a disability that requires an Individual Education Plan.

• Participated this past year in the smaller and now discontinued Succeed Scholarship Program at more than 50 of the state’s private schools.

• Are children of one or more parents in active duty military service.

• Experienced foster care.

• Experienced homelessness.

• Attended an F-graded public school or Level 5 district.

• First-time kindergarten student.

The student eligibility criteria will be expanded in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

"Education Week," a national newspaper, recently reported that "lawmakers in 42 states introduced bills to expand school choice, with the vast majority aiming to establish private school choice programs like vouchers, tax-credit scholarships, and education savings accounts, which give families public funds to spend on private school tuition, education therapy services, and other educational expenses. Fourteen of those bills have been signed into law."

The newspaper further said that six states — Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Utah — have passed universal school choice policies this year, which allow or will allow in the next few years, parents to access private school choice programs regardless of family income, their children’s disability status, or any other qualifying factor.



