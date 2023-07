Arkansas, 1966: “Win Rockefeller, as governor, will provide stable and responsible leadership to Arkansas. He can do the most for our state in many ways, and I hope you will join me in helping to elect him.” Campaigns had postcards printed for supporters to mail out. In November 1966, Rockefeller became the states first Republican governor in an almost a century by defeating “Justice Jim” Johnson. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Arkansas, 1966: "Win Rockefeller, as governor, will provide stable and responsible leadership to Arkansas. He can do the most for our state in many ways, and I hope you will join me in helping to elect him." Campaigns had postcards printed for supporters to mail out. In November 1966, Rockefeller won the state's election as the first Republican governor in almost a century by defeating "Justice Jim" Johnson. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content