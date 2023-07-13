Boy, 17, found fatally shot along PB street

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night in Pine Bluff, according to authorities.

Pine Bluff Police said they got a call at 9:40 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 2833 S. Orlando St. When they arrived, they found a boy who had what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying near the edge of the street.

The boy was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police stated in a news release.

Police began interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, but the motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspect has been identified.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity because he is a minor.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.