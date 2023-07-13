Cornell named executive director of Walton Family Foundation

BENTONVILLE -- Stephanie Cornell will be the next executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, an offcial said Thursday.

Cornell served as managing director of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation. She also cofounded three social ventures: Strategic Grant Partners, Project Healthy Children (now Sanku) and the Maranyundo Initiative, Annie Proietti, board chairwoman of the Walton Family Foundation, said in an email Thursday to partners and friends of the foundation.

"Stephanie's leadership will help continue the vision that inspired my grandparents, Sam and Helen Walton, when they started the foundation," Proietti said. "They believed in the limitless potential of people with access to opportunity and encouragement. Their vision has guided the foundation for more than three decades while adapting to today's world."

Cornell brings extensive experience with an array of social impact organizations, Proietti said.

"Her perspective will help us continue evolving and find new ways to unlock opportunity for people and communities," Proietti said.

"She has a background in leading teams and driving for measurable outcomes," Proietti said.. "This combination provides the leadership necessary as the foundation works with grantees and communities to pursue ambitious goals."