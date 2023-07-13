Downsizing tackle

Fly fishing on the Kings River recently prompted me to reimagine my entire approach to bait selection for stream smallmouths.

I fished with Rusty Pruitt in a one-fly only tournament. I selected a double beadhead crawdad imitator made of feathers, chenille and a small amount of tinsel. There's nothing unusual about that in principle. Crawdads are preferred food for smallmouths. They work almost any time if you choose the right color.

The size of the lure spurred my imagination. It is big for a fly, but it's a lot smaller than the lures I use for casting with spinning gear and light baitcasting gear. I usually use Zoom Mini Lizards and Zoom Tiny Brush Hawgs. They are 4-inches long. That's tiny compared to what bass anglers use on lakes, but it's huge compared to the fly.

At least, it's huge depending on how you measure the fly. The body is 2 inches long. If you include the two rubber tendrils that extend from the back, it's 3 1/2 inches. I don't include them because they are accessories to impart movement in current. The length of the actual item is what matters.

I hooked and fought one of my biggest smallmouths on that fly, which leads me to believe you can attract and hook giant smallmouths on tiny lures. That bears witness to the success I've had using the Yum Craw Papi. It's a small lure that has brought me many of my biggest bass. I veered away from it because it's harder to find than Zoom products, and it's harder to rig.

With this revelation, I invested last week in some smaller lures that represent other food items in Arkansas streams, namely hellgrammites, leeches, extremely small crawdads and old favorites like the curly-tail jig and the tube jig. I'm also re-emphasizing swimbaits. They are staples among largemouth bass fishermen on reservoirs, but stream anglers seldom use them. I've experimented with swimbaits with much success, but I have never embraced them because they are such a hassle to weight correctly for streams. I avoid tube jigs for the same reason, but new accessories make rigging them easier.

When using tiny soft plastic lures like stonefly larva and hellgrammites, you have to downsize your hook and weight, too. These lures are simply too small to use with a 1/0 hook and a 1/8-ounce bullet sinker. The solution is a smaller hook with a short shank that you might use for panfish or trout.

If you doubt that such small hooks can hold a big bass, fear not. Miniscule hooks will hold a double-digit weight trout. Tiny hooks will hold a big bass, too. To keep a bass from straightening a small hook, you must fight him with a fly fisherman's mentality. Be patient. Trust your tackle. Take your time and set your drag so to distribute the fish's weight and its horsepower through your line and reel. Instead of trying to horse a big smallmouth to hand, enjoy the fight and let your tackle subdue the fish.

Standard size bullet weights overwhelm lures this small. You can get tiny bullet weights in 1/32- and 1/64-ounce. They will get a lure to the bottom in very slow water, but a small amount of current will carry them downstream too quickly or prevent them from reaching the bottom at all.

A wire sinker is an excellent solution. As suggested, it is a length of lead wire. I use Fish Arrow brand wire sinkers. Wrap an appropriate amount around the hook shank. This weights a lure from the bottom instead of at the head as a line sinker does and creates a more realistic presentation. It also works very well for the small swimbaits I use to match the size of baitfish common in mountain streams. Again, a 1/16-ounce ball head jig, a 1/16-ounce swimbait jig or a 1/16-ounce bullet sinker is too heavy for small swimbaits. They deaden the action and don't draw as many strikes.

A small Ned rig jig is also very useful for tiny small plastic lures. A Ned rig is deadly for bass in streams, but using it requires zen-like patience. You must abandon your run-and-gun, fan-casting tactics. You must sit in one place, let the lure sit on the bottom, and give it time to work its magic. A big bass will look at a stationary lure for a long time until something triggers it to bite. For this, you must anchor your canoe or kayak midstream or stand in one place if you're wade fishing. You can also nose your canoe or kayak against the bank in a slack spot, cast and wait.

I learned this technique from Matthew Eldridge, with whom I've fished since he was a young boy. His results are impressive enough to teach this old dog a new trick or two.

I have a love-hate relationship with tube jigs. They are very effective for stream fishing and they are easy to work, but I hate rigging them. You have to hook it a certain way, twist the hook this way and that to either wedge a ballhead inside the body or suspend an inline weight against the bottom. It mutilates the lure.

The best solution I have found is the Lindy E-Z Weight. It is a hollow cylinder weight with a hole in the side and a hole in the nose. Slide it inside the tube to the nose. It will wedge securely and be immobile. Thread the hook through the two holes and then rig it as you normally do. It is much more snag resistant than a tube with external weights that have a nasty habit of wedging within rocks. The problem with the E-Z weight is finding it. No tackle store in Central Arkansas carries it, but it's also hard to find online.

These insights have reignited my passion for stream fishing. Admittedly, it has flagged a bit recently. I had gotten bored with tactics that had gotten stale for feature story material.

Now I have new stuff to write about, and that excites me.