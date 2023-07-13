EDITORIAL: Easy there, pardner

Put down your coffee this morning, Gentle Reader. We're going to agree with President Joe Biden.

Another president, this one in Ukraine, slammed NATO and NATO leaders this week, because the alliance hasn't exactly rolled out the red carpet for his country--even while obstacles have been removed for Sweden to join the group. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, normally a level-headed guy, tore into the West on Tuesday for not extending a membership invitation to Ukraine. He called it "weakness" and "absurd."

We'd call it advisable and judicious.

"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance," President Zelenskyy said. "This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness."

But who says there is uncertainty? The allies are certain that to invite Ukraine into the alliance while it's at war would trigger a global war. Which U.S. President Joe Biden pointed out this week.

Article 5 of the NATO charter says that if any member of the alliance is attacked by the outside, it will be considered an attack on the whole of the group--and all NATO countries would come to the member's defense.

1. Ukraine is in a war with Russia. 2. If Ukraine were to join NATO tomorrow, Article 5 would kick in, and 3. the alliance would automatically be at war ... with a nuclear-armed Russia. It's simple math.

"I don't think it's ready for membership in NATO," President Biden said of Ukraine. "I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war.

"We're determined to [defend] every inch of territory that is NATO territory. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."

And that, nobody needs.

The alliance, the EU, the United States president and the American people can be pro-Ukraine, even to the point of arming the country to the teeth. The West doesn't have to be afraid of Vladimir Putin or Putin's War.

But it is very much Ukraine's fight at this point. We can root, root, root for the home team--and hope the Russians are sent packing--and even push them in that direction with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, armored vehicles and tanks, and all the ammunition the Ukrainians need.

But as for an all-out war between NATO and Russia? And the possibility of a nuclear WWIII?

On us, you shouldn't count.