Federal Trade Commission opens investigations into whether ChatGPT harms consumers

The Federal Trade Commission has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, asking whether the maker of the popular ChatGPT bot has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk.

The agency this week sent the San Francisco company a 20-page demand for records about how it addresses risks related to its AI models, according to a document reviewed by The Washington Post. The salvo represents the most potent regulatory threat to date to OpenAI's business in the United States, as the company goes on a global charm offensive to shape the future of artificial intelligence policy.

News of the investigation came Thursday as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories.

"The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP's text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI's technology and product expertise," the two organizations said in a joint statement.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

OpenAI and other technology companies must ingest large troves of written works, such as books, news articles and social media chatter, to improve their AI systems known as large language models. Last year's release of ChatGPT has sparked a boom in "generative AI" products that can create new passages of text, images and other media.

The tools have raised concerns about their propensity to spout falsehoods that are hard to notice because of the system's strong command of grammar and human language. They also have raised questions about to what extent news organizations and others whose writing, artwork, music or other work was used to "train" the AI models should be compensated.

Along with news organizations, book authors have sought compensation for their works being used to train AI systems. More than 4,000 writers — among them Nora Roberts, Margaret Atwood, Louise Erdrich and Jodi Picoult — signed a letter late last month to the CEOs of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and other AI developers accusing them of exploitative practices in building chatbots that "mimic and regurgitate" their language, style and ideas. Some novelists and the comedian Sarah Silverman have also sued OpenAI for copyright infringement.

"We are pleased that OpenAI recognizes that fact-based, nonpartisan news content is essential to this evolving technology, and that they respect the value of our intellectual property," said a written statement from Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "AP firmly supports a framework that will ensure intellectual property is protected and content creators are fairly compensated for their work."

Analysts have called OpenAI's ChatGPT the fastest-growing consumer app in history, and its early success set off an arms race among Silicon Valley companies to roll out competing chatbots. The company's chief executive, Sam Altman, has emerged as an influential figure in the debate over AI regulation, testifying on Capitol Hill, dining with lawmakers and meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

But now the company faces a new test in Washington, where the FTC has issued multiple warnings that existing consumer protection laws apply to AI, even as the administration and Congress struggle to outline new regulations. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has predicted that new AI legislation is months away.

The FTC's demands of OpenAI are the first indication of how it intends to enforce those warnings. If the FTC finds that a company violates consumer protection laws, it can levy fines or put a business under a consent decree, which can dictate how the company handles data. The FTC has emerged as the federal government's top Silicon Valley cop, bringing large fines against Meta, Amazon and Twitter for alleged violations of consumer protection laws.

The FTC called on OpenAI to provide detailed descriptions of all complaints it had received of its products making "false, misleading, disparaging or harmful" statements about people. The FTC is investigating whether the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices that resulted in "reputational harm" to consumers, according to the document.

The FTC also asked the company to provide records related to a security incident that the company disclosed in March when a bug in its systems allowed some users to see payment-related information, as well as some data from other users' chat history. The FTC is probing whether the company's data security practices violate consumer protection laws. OpenAI said in a blog post that the number of users whose data was revealed to someone else was "extremely low."

OpenAI and the FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent on Thursday morning.

The FTC is acting on AI with notable speed, opening an investigation less than a year after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT. Lina Khan, the FTC chair, has said tech companies should be regulated while technologies are nascent, rather than only when they become mature.

In the past, the agency typically began investigations after a major public misstep by a company, such as opening an inquiry into Meta's privacy practices after reports that it shared user data with a political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, in 2018.

Khan, who testified at a House committee hearing Thursday over the agency's practices, previously said the AI industry needed scrutiny.

"Although these tools are novel, they are not exempt from existing rules, and the FTC will vigorously enforce the laws we are charged with administering, even in this new market," she wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times in May. "While the technology is moving swiftly, we already can see several risks."

Information for this article was contributed by Cat Zakrzewski of The Washington Post, Cecilia Kang and Cade Metz of The New York Times and by The Associated Press.



