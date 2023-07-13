Fly rods are signs of friendship

Friends often give me fly rods, and they -- the fly rods and the friends -- all have a special place in my heart.

My favorite is a 6-weight Cabelas RLS fly fishing rig given to me years ago by Chuck Smock. Smock was a former editor of Arkansas Game and Fish magazine and a colleague during my time as southeastern regional editor at Game and Fish Publications in Marietta, Ga. When I left the company to go full-time freelance, Smock gave me all the work I could handle, which is as close to a guaranteed income as a freelancer can get.

He later went to work for Cabelas and sent me the fly rig.

Smock died at a young age of cancer recently. His passing gives that rod even greater meaning.

My latest additions are gifts from Willie the Barbecue Man in Hamburg. I still call him that even though he left the barbecue business a decade ago. It was a disservice to the world, too, because he made some great barbecue. I have a gallon of his signature sauce in my refrigerator, and I break it out for special occasions.

Willie will not be pleased to see that. He believes guns are made to shoot and barbecue sauce is made to eat.

"Eat the (blankety-blank) stuff!" he says. "I'll get you some more!"

Willie also believes fishing rods are meant to be used, except for the ones he gave me the last time I visited him. My adventuring partner and I made a wide detour to visit Willie and Ms. Alice during our swing through the state parks in extreme Southeast Arkansas.

Willie was in rare form that night. As we conferred in his driveway, two barred owls bantered distantly in the woods.

"I bet I can make 'em land in this tree right here," Willie said.

"I'm sure you can," I said.

"You don't think I can do it, do you?" Willie asked.

Willie is a competitive contrarian. It's no fun without resistance.

"No, way," I sneered. "They won't come anywhere near us."

That's all Willie needed to hear. He hooted. The owls hooted in response. Willie hooted more aggressively. This agitated the owls. Their hoots became a lot louder and more boisterous as they approached.

"Look up," Willie said. "They're going to fly right over our heads and land in that tree right there."

As quiet as a shadow, the first owl flew over the driveway like a specter, its belly illuminated by Willie's vapor light. The second one followed, and then they really got loud.

"Glad I didn't have any money riding on that!" I said. "That's the coolest thing I've seen tonight."

"I've got something even cooler than that," Willie said.

We returned to the living room. Willie rummaged around until he found all of the pieces to two bamboo fly rods. They were built in Japan, probably during the occupation era. Their condition is immaculate.

"Yours," Willie said, handing them to me.

"It'll be fun fishing with these," I said.

"You'd better not fish with these," Willie said. "You know how valuable these things are?"

"They're worthless if they're not catching fish," I said.

"If you're gonna fish with them, then you can just leave them right here," Willie said. That also went for the vintage Fenwick BoronX fly rod he gave me, complete with its fitted leather case. It's never been assembled.

"You're out of your mind," I said.

"You're out of your mind if you think you gonna leave out of here with those rods and fish with them," Willie said.

Naturally I acquiesced, and I am a man of my word.

Weeks later, Willie called, as he always does, on a Sunday.

"I'm with my adventuring partner and I've got you on speaker, so keep it clean," I admonished.

"When have I not ever kept it clean?" Willie asked.

"Just sayin'," I said. "There's a lady in the car."

Immediately, Willie asked if I had used the fly rods.

"Of course not," I said. "You told me not to."

"Aw, baloney! I knew you were lyin' when you left out of here," he said.

"Nuh, uh!" I said. "You said not to fish with them, so I haven't."

"They're meant to be fished with," Willie said. "That's what you said, ain't it?"

"Oh, for heaven's sake!" I said, exasperated. "Well, I've got a witness. I will fish with them, and she'll back me up if you go mouthing off about it again."

"The problem with you is you just like to argue too much," Willie said. "You're the most hard-headed person I've ever known. Won't fish with a perfectly good fly rod. Hell, if you ain't gonna use them, you can just bring them on back and I'll give them to someone who will."

Mercy. These are my people.