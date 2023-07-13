Former Gentry teacher admits sexual relationship with student, gets jail time and probation

BENTONVILLE -- A former Gentry teacher was sentenced to jail and probation after admitting to a sexual relationship with a student.

Leah Queen pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual assault. Queen, 44, of Westville, Okla., was arrested in September. She was a physical education teacher at Gentry Intermediate School.

She was accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old high school student in 2010, according to court documents.

The former student reported the sexual contact began that summer, according to an affidavit. Queen engaged in sexual activity with the student in her office or office bathroom at the former intermediate school, according to the affidavit.

The student's parents, Queen's ex-husband and a former teacher corroborated multiple details of the student's disclosure, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren placed Queen on six years of state-supervised probation and sentenced her to 58 days in the Benton County jail.

She was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Queen agreed to never be employed as a teacher again as part of the plea agreement. She will be required to register as a sex offender and must complete a sex offender treatment program.

Queen had been a teacher in the Gentry School District for more than 20 years.