Fort Smith man guilty in shooting at Roland police officers while holding infant in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A Fort Smith resident pleaded guilty last month to shooting at police officers in October while holding an infant.

Roland, Okla., police officers responded Oct. 8 to a call that Elbert Andrew Fuller Jr., 24, fired a pistol at a family member, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Fuller opened fire on officers while holding an infant.

The crimes occurred in Sequoyah County within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, the release states.

Fuller pleaded guilty to a seven-count indictment: one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of child abuse, one count of child neglect, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and one count of use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Roland officers, the Sequoyah County sheriff's office, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the FBI.

Gerald L. Jackson, magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the June 22 guilty plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Fuller will remain in custody of U.S. marshals pending sentencing.