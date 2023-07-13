FYI Calendar: 40 events for the next three days from Eureka Springs to Fort Smith

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Double Feature" by Donald Westlake, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Index card art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "The Cost of Removal" by Titus Kaphar, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sit & Stitch -- Bring your current project, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Tea Workshop -- Asian Herbal & Spice Teas, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Peter and the Wolf" -- A bilingual presentation by SoNA Beyond, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opening Reception -- For works by Fenix artists, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Exhibit open through July. Free. fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Art on the Bricks -- "Digitally Yours, with works by animators, illustrators, photographers, plasma cutters and more, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- At Art on the Bricks, 4:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Interesting Expressions, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- 6-10:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

APO Small Bites -- With the Fayette Junction Bassoons, 7 p.m., Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by the Arkansas Philharmonic. $50. arphil.org.

Friday

"Cinderella" -- Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "The Little Rascals," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Film Friday -- "Coco," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Opening Reception -- For "John Bell Jr.: A Painted Legacy" & "Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Exhibits open through Oct. 15. 784-2787.

Christmas in July -- A benefit for the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Clayton House and the Bonneville House, V.I.P. 6-9:30 July 14; general shopping 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15, Fort Smith Convention Center. $5-$100. eventbrite.com.

"Silence in the Jungle: Lights On!" -- A chance to see all the theater tricks behind the Melonlight production, plus a Q&A with creatives, 7 p.m., upstairs above Brews in Eureka Springs. $47-$65. melonlight.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- "Cinderella" by Opera in the Ozarks, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas in July -- A vendor market benefiting the Bonneville House, the Clayton House & the Fort Smith Museum of History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $5. eventbrite.com. 783-3000.

Still on the Hill in Concert -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Brunch at the Bakery -- A street-food experience, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$30. bakeryfs.com.

Discover the Grounds -- Deer-Resistant Gardening, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Make Your Song Lyrics Sing -- With Cece Box, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Common Roots in Concert -- Followed by potluck and jam session, 4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Firefly Fling -- With music, face painting, henna tattoos, community booths, fire dancers, fairy house building and giant bubbles, 5-10 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $14 & up. bgozarks.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com