Get to know: '25 Arkansas target Marcus Wimberly

Bauxite athlete and Arkansas target Marcus Wimberly left Fayetteville on his last trip with an offer from the Razorbacks, and he now plans to make a return trip.

Wimberly 6-1, 183 pounds, had offers from Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin before adding an offer from Arkansas with an impressive camp on June 17.

The sixth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to receive an offer from the Razorbacks, Wimberly received an offer from Michigan on June 21.

Wimberly ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, had a 38-inch vertical and measured 10-2 in the broad jump in testing.

As a sophomore, Wimberly had 1,500 yards of total offense while playing receiver and quarterback. On defense, he had three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

The Razorbacks are recruiting him to play safety. He plans to visit Arkansas again on July 29 for the program’s cookout.

Nickname: Wimbo

Favorite thing about playing DB: You’re in the back half to either pick off the ball or come downhill to knock somebody’s block off.

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson is: Very genuine and straight up

Best part of the recruiting process is: Building relationships, and mine and my family’s excitement

My funniest football moment: I intercepted a pass while wearing a cast in the eighth grade with the casted hand

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Wrestling

My mom is always on me to: Empty the dishwasher

Must-watch TV: I don’t really watch a whole lot of TV

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Definitely mindreading

My two pet peeves are: Smacking food and skipping songs halfway through

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Either Chandler Moore from Maverick City, or Brandon Lake

My hidden talent is: The ability to play guitar, piano and the drums, and singing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. It’s the Lord’s chicken!

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and baked potato

I will never ever eat: Broccoli

Favorite junk food: Twinkies

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Sonic Blasts

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Wasabi

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Olivia Dunne

My sports idol is: Brian Dawkins

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Being tickled

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Dubai

I’m terrified of: Haunted houses

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Barber shop

Love or hate horror movies, and why: I hate horror movies, because I can’t sleep at night and it gives me an uneasy feeling everywhere I go.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. It’s a man’s best friend.

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: Somebody gives their life to the Lord

Best advice I’ve received: Even when you think you’ve made it, you’re only halfway there.

Role model, and why: My dad. My dad has my best interests at heart and he also is one of the greatest men you will ever meet. For some people, he’s the only Bible they may ever read. His walk with the Lord is always encouraging, knowing his background.

Three words to describe me: Loyal, hardworking, driven

People would be surprised that I: Am musically inclined