Greenwood wins two, forces third





FORT SMITH -- Greenwood center fielder Scott Holland does a little bit of everything for the Bulldog athletic teams. He plays football, basketball and baseball.

It's been a busy summer for him getting ready for all those sports, but he had time to do a little of everything as well on the diamond Wednesday at Hunts Park.

Holland drove in two runs, helped throw out the tying runner at the plate and had key base running that allowed the Bulldogs to score two runs. That effort allowed Greenwood to pull away for a 5-4 down-to-the-wire victory against Alma in the American Legion junior state tournament.

"He is a multi-sport guy that we expect a lot out of," Greenwood Coach Brandon Brewer said. "He is battling right now between playing football, basketball and baseball. I know he is worn out. But to see him come out and compete is very special. He makes plays for us and we love to have him come up with runners on base."

The Bulldogs won two games Wednesday to force a winner-take-all championship game today against Alma at 10 a.m. at Hunts Park.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the third inning after giving up a run in the first frame. It was hard to miss Holland's impact in Greenwood's come-from-behind effort.

He had an RBI in the third inning, but his base running was key as well. He forced a rundown play with two outs that allowed Brady Morgan to score.

Holland later came home on a wild pitch to cap the scoring that inning. Holland then extended Greenwood's lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Holland later in the sixth inning helped throw out a runner at home that would've tied the game. He fired a ball to Morgan at shortstop who then got the ball to catcher Ty Holt for the key final out of the frame.

"I just want to help the team and do anything I can to do that," Holland said. "The approach has been to hit the ball the other way and see what happens from there. It's been working. On the out at home, I didn't see it off the bat too well because of the sun. But I knew I had to get the ball and make a play. The guys did a great job to get that big out."

Pitching was key for Greenwood as well, as the staff left nine Alma runners on base during the game. One of the biggest jams of the game was handled by Brayden Brewer, who entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs. He was able to allow just one runner to score in the third inning to preserve a 4-2 lead.

"The whole thing was just to throw strikes," Brayden Brewer said. "I wanted to hit corners so they don't barrel the ball up. The pressure didn't get to me. I've been in a lot of situations like that. I tried to stay positive and let whatever happens out there."

Parker Branton got the start and picked up the win for Greenwood, while Brayden Renick pitched a clean final inning for the save.

Alma was guided by RBI hits from Cash Wilson, Shepperd Osborn, Avery Bowerman and Carson Curd.

Greenwood earlier in the day won 14-3 against Lavaca in an elimination game for both teams. It required back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs on Wednesday in temperatures that reached nearly 100 degrees during the day to force one more game coming out of the loser's bracket.

"It was a grind out there," Brandon Brewer said. "We always call it Nulldog weather when it gets this warm. We don't let the weather impact our mindset. It was a long day, so I'm really proud of these guys. We talked about being here all day, so we wanted to be a mentally tough team. The guys did just that."

At a glance

American Legion junior state tournament qualifier

at Hunts Park

Mondays games

Lavaca 18, Springdale 1

Alma 20, Fayetteville 9

Greenwood 4, Lavaca 1

Tuesdays games

Fayetteville 15, Springdale 6

Alma 12, Greenwood 9

Fayetteville 7, Lavaca 2

Wednesdays games

Greenwood 14, Lavaca 3

Greenwood 5, Alma 4

Todays game

Alma vs. Greenwood, 10 a.m.





Greenwood right fielder Everson Adams (right) collides with center fielder Scott Holland while catching a fly ball Wednesday during the third inning of the Bulldogs’ 5-4 win over the Alma Airedales in the first of two championship games in the American Legion junior state tournament qualifier at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. The two teams will play for the title today at 10 a.m. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





