Greg Binns plays blues at Spa City farmers market Saturday





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Morgan Wade, with Joshua Ray Walker ($30-$60)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-10:30 p.m.: Dexter and the Moonrocks, with Mitchell Ferguson ($20)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Goldfish Swing, Fig Ment, Conwave

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

7 p.m.: Mary Gauthier, with Jaimee Harris (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Ben Byers

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CABOT

◼️ Fire & Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.t2-food.com

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Mad Hatters Dueling Pianos

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins

◼️ Rolando's Restaurante

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com

7-10 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Clubhouse

111 Balboa Way

(501) 226-0383

6 p.m.: Robert Ensler (as Dean Martin)

SHERIDAN

◼️ Grant County Library

210 N. Oak St.

(870) 942-4436

2 p.m.: The Kinders

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Downtown 2nd Friday Art Walk

Capitol Avenue and Main Street

(501) 375-0121; 2ndfridayartnight.org

8-10: The Amy Garland Band (Amy Garland Angel, Nick, Mike, Bart Angel) Free

◼️ Dugan's Pub

491 E. Third St.

(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Greg Madden

◼️ Dugan's Pub block party

7 p.m.: Secondhand Cannons

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave

(501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Against the Grane featuring Shannon Lafferty

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Jess Hoggard Trio

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Leo, with Chloepatra, Manipadme, Aj Parker, DJ Raquel and DJ Dripfunk ($10 with glow gear; or $12)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Turtle Rush, with Jombi and Jupiter's Flytrap ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

5-7 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8:30 p.m.: Melissa Carper, Carolina Story ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jenna and The Soul Shakers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Luke Williams, with Brandy

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Dance Monkey Dance

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Full House ($8)

10 p.m.: King Cabbage Brass Band ($10-$12)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Jacob Stelly, with Joint Custody ($10-$12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Island of Misfit Toys (formerly After Eden)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

8 p.m.: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder ($35-$45)

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's on the Lake

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640

7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: The Experience

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222½ E. Broadway

(501) 354-8937

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080

7-9 p.m.: Holly, of St. Cecilia

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m.: Foreigner, with Loverboy ($29.50-$349.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Deep Blues with Cedric Watson

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: David Howe & The Howelers

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

8-11 p.m.: Ethan Torsak

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden

1401 Main St.

(501) 410-3938

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings

◼️ Charlie's Place

8624 Interstate 30

(501) 562-1313; eventbrite.com

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Boosie Badazz, Nate Da African ($10)

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Project Pat ($25-$80)

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Bonetown

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: The Arkadelics (formerly Harrisong)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6:30 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Town Pump

1321 Rebsamen Park Road

(501) 663-9802

9 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10)

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Vulgarity, Zashed

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Phlegms, Or ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: DJ Kramer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Spacecowboy and Friends ($8)

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Grand Trio

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges

North Forest

600 Museum Way

(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org

9:30 p.m.: Gina Chavez ($20; $16 for members)

◼️ Momentary Green

507 SE E St.

(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Brothers Osborne ($25-$200)

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill

6613 John Harden Drive

(501) 241-1151

10 a.m.: Marty White ($10; benefit for Crystal Adam Hodges)

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Blankenship & Hughes

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Levee

139 W. Main St.

(479) 754-2340; clarksvillear.gov

7:30 p.m.: Whistlin' Dixie

CONWAY

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Seth Reid

◼️ Palmer Music Co.

1131 Front St.

(501) 327-8129; palmermusic.co

9-10 a.m.: Songwriter Round

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

7 p.m.: Boots Bailey and The Boys, Cal Presley Band, The Espionage Act, Hidden Tracks, No Good Horses, She Hates Me Not, Stagefright, Two Shot Blondie ($10 advance, $15 at the door)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shilah Molina

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Mixtapes ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: The Dean Agus Band

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Clay Walker, with Big Shane

◼️ Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic Bar

817 Central Ave.

(501) 623-6200

7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Clubhouse

6-9 p.m.: Feelin Groovy

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Arkansas Highlands String Band

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383

898 N. Arkansas 197

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.: Libby Starks Band ($10)

ROGERS

◼️ Music Depot

206 W. Walnut St.

(479) 966-4868

7-10 p.m.: Brick Fields & Divas on Fire ($20)

◼️ Walmart AMP

6 p.m.: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, with Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama ($129.50)

SCRANTON

◼️ Porky's Restaurant

21545 AR 109

(479) 938-7200

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lindsay Watson

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Post Profit

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hayden Hilliard

WASHINGTON

◼️ Music in the Park

1874 Courthouse lawn

(870) 983-2684; arkansasstateparks.com

7:30 p.m.: McWilliams Family Band

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

4 p.m.: Common Roots ($10)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

6-8 p.m.: Posey Hill

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4-6 p.m.: Pam Setser

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

Sunset Lodge

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12-4 p.m.: Sarah Cecil

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Stabbing

White Water Tavern

6:30 p.m.: Roots Rock Reggae: The Marley Party ($10)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

5 p.m.: Shelly Watson

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom) $10

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

6:30 p.m.: Falling in Reverse, with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire ($45-$75)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cellhaus

4721 Camp Robinson Road

7 p.m.: Cicadia, with The Incompleteness Theorem and Dorian (free)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

5:30 p.m.: Uncle Billy on ukulele

6-9 p.m.: Encore

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

7:30 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Kate Rhudy ($22-$105)

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Yesterday's

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-1900

6-9 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

Tickets

◼️ Foghat, with deFrance, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $29-$89, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com, by calling (870) 444-3007 or going to the box office at 101 E. Locust St.

◼️ Los Lobos performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Pulaski Technical College CHARTS in North Little Rock and tickets, $55-$65, are available at uaptc.edu/charts.

◼️ Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Pulaski Tech and tickets are $65-$75.

Announced

Bernard Allison and Eric Gales headline the Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival Sept. 29-30 in Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

