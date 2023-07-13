Greg Binns plays blues at Spa City farmers market Saturday

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Morgan Wade, with Joshua Ray Walker ($30-$60)
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-10:30 p.m.: Dexter and the Moonrocks, with Mitchell Ferguson ($20)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Goldfish Swing, Fig Ment, Conwave
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
7 p.m.: Mary Gauthier, with Jaimee Harris (sold out)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Ben Byers
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches
CABOT
◼️ Fire & Stone
2541 W. Main St.
(501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.t2-food.com
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451
7 p.m.: Nate Turner
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
EL DORADO
◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008
8 p.m.: Mad Hatters Dueling Pianos
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8 p.m.: The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour ($20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins
◼️ Rolando's Restaurante
210 Central Ave.
(501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
Waters Hotel
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com
7-10 p.m.: Joshua Stewart
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Balboa Clubhouse
111 Balboa Way
(501) 226-0383
6 p.m.: Robert Ensler (as Dean Martin)
SHERIDAN
◼️ Grant County Library
210 N. Oak St.
(870) 942-4436
2 p.m.: The Kinders
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Downtown 2nd Friday Art Walk
Capitol Avenue and Main Street
(501) 375-0121; 2ndfridayartnight.org
8-10: The Amy Garland Band (Amy Garland Angel, Nick, Mike, Bart Angel) Free
◼️ Dugan's Pub
491 E. Third St.
(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Greg Madden
◼️ Dugan's Pub block party
7 p.m.: Secondhand Cannons
◼️ Fassler Hall
311 E. Capitol Ave
(501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum
200 E. Third St.
(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com
5-8 p.m.: Against the Grane featuring Shannon Lafferty
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Jess Hoggard Trio
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: Glowdiac Leo, with Chloepatra, Manipadme, Aj Parker, DJ Raquel and DJ Dripfunk ($10 with glow gear; or $12)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Turtle Rush, with Jombi and Jupiter's Flytrap ($10)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
5-7 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8:30 p.m.: Melissa Carper, Carolina Story ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7 p.m.: Dominic Delgado
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jenna and The Soul Shakers ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Luke Williams, with Brandy
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Dance Monkey Dance
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Full House ($8)
10 p.m.: King Cabbage Brass Band ($10-$12)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: Jacob Stelly, with Joint Custody ($10-$12)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Island of Misfit Toys (formerly After Eden)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
8 p.m.: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder ($35-$45)
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Trejo's on the Lake
4904 Central Ave.
(501) 463-4640
7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: John Jordan
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: The Experience
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222½ E. Broadway
(501) 354-8937
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080
7-9 p.m.: Holly, of St. Cecilia
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7 p.m.: Foreigner, with Loverboy ($29.50-$349.50)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Deep Blues with Cedric Watson
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: David Howe & The Howelers
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
8-11 p.m.: Ethan Torsak
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden
1401 Main St.
(501) 410-3938
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings
◼️ Charlie's Place
8624 Interstate 30
(501) 562-1313; eventbrite.com
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Boosie Badazz, Nate Da African ($10)
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Steve Boyster
◼️ The Hall
9 p.m.: Project Pat ($25-$80)
◼️ JJ's Grill
7 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Bonetown
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: The Arkadelics (formerly Harrisong)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6:30 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ Town Pump
1321 Rebsamen Park Road
(501) 663-9802
9 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10)
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Vulgarity, Zashed
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: The Phlegms, Or ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7 p.m.: DJ Kramer
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Spacecowboy and Friends ($8)
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Grand Trio
BENTONVILLE
◼️ Crystal Bridges
North Forest
600 Museum Way
(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org
9:30 p.m.: Gina Chavez ($20; $16 for members)
◼️ Momentary Green
507 SE E St.
(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org
8 p.m.: Brothers Osborne ($25-$200)
CABOT
◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill
6613 John Harden Drive
(501) 241-1151
10 a.m.: Marty White ($10; benefit for Crystal Adam Hodges)
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Blankenship & Hughes
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ Levee
139 W. Main St.
(479) 754-2340; clarksvillear.gov
7:30 p.m.: Whistlin' Dixie
CONWAY
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Seth Reid
◼️ Palmer Music Co.
1131 Front St.
(501) 327-8129; palmermusic.co
9-10 a.m.: Songwriter Round
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
7 p.m.: Boots Bailey and The Boys, Cal Presley Band, The Espionage Act, Hidden Tracks, No Good Horses, She Hates Me Not, Stagefright, Two Shot Blondie ($10 advance, $15 at the door)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Shilah Molina
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Mixtapes ($15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7-10 p.m.: The Dean Agus Band
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Clay Walker, with Big Shane
◼️ Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic Bar
817 Central Ave.
(501) 623-6200
7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
Waters Hotel
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Balboa Clubhouse
6-9 p.m.: Feelin Groovy
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: Arkansas Highlands String Band
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383
898 N. Arkansas 197
(479) 938-2398
8 p.m.: Libby Starks Band ($10)
ROGERS
◼️ Music Depot
206 W. Walnut St.
(479) 966-4868
7-10 p.m.: Brick Fields & Divas on Fire ($20)
◼️ Walmart AMP
6 p.m.: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, with Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama ($129.50)
SCRANTON
◼️ Porky's Restaurant
21545 AR 109
(479) 938-7200
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lindsay Watson
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Post Profit
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hayden Hilliard
WASHINGTON
◼️ Music in the Park
1874 Courthouse lawn
(870) 983-2684; arkansasstateparks.com
7:30 p.m.: McWilliams Family Band
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
4 p.m.: Common Roots ($10)
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
6-8 p.m.: Posey Hill
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4-6 p.m.: Pam Setser
◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards
Sunset Lodge
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com
12-4 p.m.: Sarah Cecil
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Stabbing
White Water Tavern
6:30 p.m.: Roots Rock Reggae: The Marley Party ($10)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
5 p.m.: Shelly Watson
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom) $10
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Shane Thornton
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
6:30 p.m.: Falling in Reverse, with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire ($45-$75)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cellhaus
4721 Camp Robinson Road
7 p.m.: Cicadia, with The Incompleteness Theorem and Dorian (free)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
5:30 p.m.: Uncle Billy on ukulele
6-9 p.m.: Encore
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
7:30 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Kate Rhudy ($22-$105)
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Yesterday's
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-1900
6-9 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
Tickets
◼️ Foghat, with deFrance, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $29-$89, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com, by calling (870) 444-3007 or going to the box office at 101 E. Locust St.
◼️ Los Lobos performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Pulaski Technical College CHARTS in North Little Rock and tickets, $55-$65, are available at uaptc.edu/charts.
◼️ Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Pulaski Tech and tickets are $65-$75.
Announced
Bernard Allison and Eric Gales headline the Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival Sept. 29-30 in Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs. Admission is free.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.