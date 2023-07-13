Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Greg Binns plays blues at Spa City farmers market Saturday

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Saturday morning is as good a time as any to listen to the blues. Greg "Big Papa" Binns starts playing at 9 a.m. to entertain shoppers at the Hot Springs Farmers Market, 121 Orange St. The music stops at noon. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Cary Jenkins)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Morgan Wade, with Joshua Ray Walker ($30-$60)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-10:30 p.m.: Dexter and the Moonrocks, with Mitchell Ferguson ($20)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Goldfish Swing, Fig Ment, Conwave

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

7 p.m.: Mary Gauthier, with Jaimee Harris (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Ben Byers

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CABOT

◼️ Fire & Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.t2-food.com

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Mad Hatters Dueling Pianos

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist David Collins

◼️ Rolando's Restaurante

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com

7-10 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Clubhouse

111 Balboa Way

(501) 226-0383

6 p.m.: Robert Ensler (as Dean Martin)

SHERIDAN

◼️ Grant County Library

210 N. Oak St.

(870) 942-4436

2 p.m.: The Kinders

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Downtown 2nd Friday Art Walk

Capitol Avenue and Main Street

(501) 375-0121; 2ndfridayartnight.org

8-10: The Amy Garland Band (Amy Garland Angel, Nick, Mike, Bart Angel) Free

◼️ Dugan's Pub

491 E. Third St.

(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Greg Madden

◼️ Dugan's Pub block party

7 p.m.: Secondhand Cannons

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave

(501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Against the Grane featuring Shannon Lafferty

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barenaked J-Birds

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Jess Hoggard Trio

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Leo, with Chloepatra, Manipadme, Aj Parker, DJ Raquel and DJ Dripfunk ($10 with glow gear; or $12)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Turtle Rush, with Jombi and Jupiter's Flytrap ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

5-7 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8:30 p.m.: Melissa Carper, Carolina Story ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jenna and The Soul Shakers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Luke Williams, with Brandy

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Seth Reid

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Dance Monkey Dance

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Full House ($8)

10 p.m.: King Cabbage Brass Band ($10-$12)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Jacob Stelly, with Joint Custody ($10-$12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: Island of Misfit Toys (formerly After Eden)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

8 p.m.: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder ($35-$45)

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's on the Lake

4904 Central Ave.

(501) 463-4640

7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: The Experience

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222½ E. Broadway

(501) 354-8937

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080

7-9 p.m.: Holly, of St. Cecilia

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m.: Foreigner, with Loverboy ($29.50-$349.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Deep Blues with Cedric Watson

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: David Howe & The Howelers

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

8-11 p.m.: Ethan Torsak

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden

1401 Main St.

(501) 410-3938

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings

◼️ Charlie's Place

8624 Interstate 30

(501) 562-1313; eventbrite.com

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Boosie Badazz, Nate Da African ($10)

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Project Pat ($25-$80)

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Bonetown

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: The Arkadelics (formerly Harrisong)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6:30 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Town Pump

1321 Rebsamen Park Road

(501) 663-9802

9 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10)

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Vulgarity, Zashed

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Phlegms, Or ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: DJ Kramer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Spacecowboy and Friends ($8)

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Grand Trio

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges

North Forest

600 Museum Way

(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org

9:30 p.m.: Gina Chavez ($20; $16 for members)

◼️ Momentary Green

507 SE E St.

(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Brothers Osborne ($25-$200)

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill

6613 John Harden Drive

(501) 241-1151

10 a.m.: Marty White ($10; benefit for Crystal Adam Hodges)

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Blankenship & Hughes

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Levee

139 W. Main St.

(479) 754-2340; clarksvillear.gov

7:30 p.m.: Whistlin' Dixie

CONWAY

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Seth Reid

◼️ Palmer Music Co.

1131 Front St.

(501) 327-8129; palmermusic.co

9-10 a.m.: Songwriter Round

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

7 p.m.: Boots Bailey and The Boys, Cal Presley Band, The Espionage Act, Hidden Tracks, No Good Horses, She Hates Me Not, Stagefright, Two Shot Blondie ($10 advance, $15 at the door)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shilah Molina

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Mixtapes ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (Lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: The Dean Agus Band

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Clay Walker, with Big Shane

◼️ Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic Bar

817 Central Ave.

(501) 623-6200

7 p.m.: Joshua Stewart

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Clubhouse

6-9 p.m.: Feelin Groovy

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Arkansas Highlands String Band

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383

898 N. Arkansas 197

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.: Libby Starks Band ($10)

ROGERS

◼️ Music Depot

206 W. Walnut St.

(479) 966-4868

7-10 p.m.: Brick Fields & Divas on Fire ($20)

◼️ Walmart AMP

6 p.m.: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, with Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama ($129.50)

SCRANTON

◼️ Porky's Restaurant

21545 AR 109

(479) 938-7200

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lindsay Watson

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Post Profit

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hayden Hilliard

WASHINGTON

◼️ Music in the Park

1874 Courthouse lawn

(870) 983-2684; arkansasstateparks.com

7:30 p.m.: McWilliams Family Band

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

4 p.m.: Common Roots ($10)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

6-8 p.m.: Posey Hill

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4-6 p.m.: Pam Setser

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

Sunset Lodge

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12-4 p.m.: Sarah Cecil

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Stabbing

White Water Tavern

6:30 p.m.: Roots Rock Reggae: The Marley Party ($10)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

5 p.m.: Shelly Watson

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band (Crystal Ballroom) $10

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

6:30 p.m.: Falling in Reverse, with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire ($45-$75)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cellhaus

4721 Camp Robinson Road

7 p.m.: Cicadia, with The Incompleteness Theorem and Dorian (free)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

5:30 p.m.: Uncle Billy on ukulele

6-9 p.m.: Encore

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

7:30 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Kate Rhudy ($22-$105)

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Yesterday's

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-1900

6-9 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

Tickets

◼️  Foghat, with deFrance, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $29-$89, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com, by calling (870) 444-3007 or going to the box office at 101 E. Locust St.

◼️  Los Lobos performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Pulaski Technical College CHARTS in North Little Rock and tickets, $55-$65, are available at uaptc.edu/charts.

◼️ Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Pulaski Tech and tickets are $65-$75.

Announced

Bernard Allison and Eric Gales headline the Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival Sept. 29-30 in Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.



Print Headline: Greg Binns plays blues at Spa City farmers market

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT