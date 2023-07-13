DEAR HELOISE: Here's my tip to open jars. Tap an ice pick or small nail onto the lid of the jar, making a small hole in the lid, which thereby releases the pressure after vacuum-sealing. Then open jar with ease.

-- Todd Tanner,

Oxnard, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If your rubber spatula gets cracks along the edges, just cut off the bad parts with kitchen shears, following the original contours of the spatula. It will be slimmer, but you can still use the spatula, for getting the last drops out of small-mouth jars.

DEAR HELOISE: I enjoyed your hint about reusing paper towel and toilet paper tubes, but our preferred use for those is as a bird toy. The parrots love to shred the tubes and toss them around. It is cheap entertainment. Thanks.

-- Nancy H.

DEAR READERS: If one of your favorite articles of clothing has a hopeless stain or scorch mark that cannot be removed, and you don't want to throw it out, consider sewing or ironing on an applique design patch over it. This is a good way to save it for continued use.

DEAR READERS: If you're hosting a party for children, try this idea: Make edible popcorn cups! Shape a mixture of your family's favorite popcorn balls over the bottoms and sides of glasses that have been greased with butter or margarine; then let harden. (You can use greased muffin tins, too.)

When ready, carefully remove the cups and fill them with treats. The kids will love them! And this will help contain any accidental spills.

DEAR HELOISE: In order to save water when cleaning bottles and jars for recycling, I fill the container halfway with water, add a small dot of dishwashing liquid, put the lid or cap back on tightly, and shake.

Substances that are sticky, such as peanut butter, are able to be removed if they're allowed to sit for a time and given a vigorous shake every now and then. Containers generally don't have to be sparkling clean to be acceptable for recycling.

Also, to save water and energy on laundry, I regularly spot-treat areas of a garment -- such as where deodorant was used or on the collar -- with warm water, as tolerated by the fabric, and work in a little bar or dish soap. Then, the washload can be washed in cold water and have the soil removed. I put warm water in the sink and use it for multiple garments.

-- L.G., in Connecticut

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com