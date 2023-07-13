Happy birthday: You will be called many things behind your back this year: "successful," "big-hearted" and "cool" -- but when it gets back to you, the one that will make you the proudest is "kind." It's easy for you to look for opportunities to uplift, and you'll start trends with this.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though you are quick on your feet today, improvisation works best when it follows certain guidelines. Within those guidelines your spontaneous solutions will be brilliant, your whims inspired.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything glows around people who see you in the best light. Those who celebrate your accomplishments and highlight the sparkle of your personality are worth more than gold. If you don't have them in your life, find them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Communication is the answer. A misunderstanding will get further blown out of proportion unless you talk about it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The easy life makes for weak people. You embrace challenge because you want to be the strong person who can help. On busy days like today, it's good to remind yourself that this work ultimately benefits you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one can bother you quite like family can. Close relationships come with a set of challenges including, but not limited to, competition and territorial issues. Don't try to solve anything when feelings are heated. Back off and let it cool.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To serve the big picture you'll have to gloss over finer points. When you're handling things in broad strokes, the pettiness ends. A million tiny details will be handled, and small problems will seem to solve themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do what you want to do. You'll never be more ready than you are right now. You have everything you need to get started. Trust in future you. That person will acquire the resources and knowledge to adventure on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't judge yourself or buy into anyone else's assessment. Focus on where you want to go and whether your actions are taking you there. All the rest is noise. Tune it out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your impulse to move is tempered by caution. He who hesitates may lose out, but that can be a good thing if what you're losing out on is a hassle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Complaining is a habit that robs people of happiness, though it's also a habit that bonds people. To be bonded in negativity can be a powerful tie indeed, and it's hard to break, but relationships become more fun once you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are witty and charming with the right words right at the tip of your tongue. Social life involves a giddy high. You cherish the ride all the more knowing that what goes up must eventually come down.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're creative and your complex mind can solve problems in ways others wouldn't think to. You may be met with incomprehension, but don't let it get to you. Keep working and eventually you'll find a way to simplify and explain.