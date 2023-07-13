Simon Ateba, a Cameroon journalist who is owner of news site Today News Africa, was issued a formal warning by the White House over disruptions at news briefings, with the press office saying in a letter he is at risk of losing his entry pass to the grounds.

Mike Lawler, 33, a Republican congressman from New York, has been banned from Wikipedia after repeatedly editing his own profile and even adding himself to his alma mater's list of distinguished alumni, violating the company's rules for which he had previously been warned.

Scott Thurmond, police chief of Birmingham, Ala., said two firefighters were shot while they were on duty at a fire station, adding investigators believe the shootings were targeted "and to see them critically injured is troubling, disheartening."

Steve Bannon, a far-right strategist who was once a member of former President Donald Trump's White House inner circle, was ordered by Judge Arlene Bluth of New York to pay $480,487 to a Manhattan law firm that has defended him in several legal cases.

Omar Alkattoul, 19, of Sayreville, N.J., pleaded guilty Wednesday to transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, admitting to posting a broad online threat that spurred heightened security at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, a former Mafia hit man, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, will not face the death penalty in the prison killing of former Irish mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

Justin Dodge, a Denver police sergeant, received a below-the-knee amputation after he was struck by a city firetruck during a parade for the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship, the Police Department said.

Kevin Beucker, field supervisor for Hall County Animal Control, said a beaver that bit a young girl while she was swimming in a north Georgia lake was killed by the girl's father and later tested positive for rabies.

Taylor Taranto, 37, who was arrested with a stockpile of guns and ammunition in his van near the Washington home of former President Barack Obama, was ordered to remain in jail until his trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui.