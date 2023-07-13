Investigation into fatal shooting of teen in Pope County leads to two more arrests

The Pope County sheriff said that two people who lied to investigators during the investigation of a shooting that killed a teenager Saturday have been arrested.

Jessie Ashcraft, 53, and Patricia Ashcraft, 35, who live at the Bowers Loop residence where the 16-year-old was fatally shot Saturday and were present at the time, gave false and misleading statements to deputies, Sheriff Shane Jones said in a news release on Tuesday. A release on Sunday described the victim as a 17-year-old.

In the release on Sunday, Jones said a 15-year-old boy who had fled the scene was found at a residence in Russellville and taken into custody. The boy was being held at a juvenile detention facility Sunday awaiting formal charges.

The Ashcrafts were being held at the Pope County jail on charges of hindering apprehension and possession of methamphetamine, Jones said Tuesday.

He investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that "no further information is available at this time."