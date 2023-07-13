Jackson County man pleads guilty to federal gun charge in Little Rock

A Jackson County man is facing a possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Calvin Bailey, 39, of Newport, was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, just over six months after he was arrested by Newport police attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant. According to a Newport Police Department incident report, on May 27, 2021, Newport officers William Borie and Steven Scudder saw Bailey driving on North State Street in Newport and, according to the report, after learning from a Newport detective that he had an active warrant for terroristic threatening, Borie attempted to catch up to Bailey while Scudder tried to cut him off. After catching up to Bailey in the parking lot of his residence at a Newport apartment complex, the report said, Borie blocked him in with his patrol cruiser.

Bailey got out of his vehicle and began to walk away, the report said, then took off running. The report said Bailey was apprehended after he slipped and fell on a patch of gravel. As he was being placed in a patrol cruiser, the report said, officers spotted a Taurus 9mm pistol in plain sight between the center console and driver's seat of his vehicle.

Bailey, who is being held in federal custody, was escorted into court Wednesday afternoon by federal marshals and seated with his attorney, Jordan Tinsley of Little Rock.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. advised Bailey that under U.S.C. 18 § 922(g), a guilty plea would subject him to a possible maximum 10-year sentence, with the possibility if he qualified under the Armed Career Criminal Act that he would then be exposed to a mandatory 15-year minimum sentence up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Tinsley told Moody that Bailey's situation was a bit unusual due to several cases that could affect how prior felony convictions affect Armed Career Criminal Act sentencing enhancements.

Under A.C.C.A., three violent felonies can trigger the sentencing enhancement. According to the indictment, Bailey has three prior felony convictions for drug distribution and conspiracy, which Tinsley said puts the case in a gray area due to legal reviews at the 8th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court.

"When I first got appointed I thought Mr. Bailey was an armed career criminal," Tinsley said. "The law changed during my representation of Mr. Bailey such that my current opinion is that he is not an armed career criminal and I believe the United States shares that opinion ... but I understand that is all in flux so I've advised Mr. Bailey that under current law, my opinion is he's not an armed career criminal but that could possibly change."

After Moody explained the potential for a drastically higher sentence if the A.C.C.A were to be found applicable, Bailey acknowledged that he understood the risk and wished to continue the plea hearing.

Moody explained Bailey's trial rights should he elect to go to trial as well as the sentencing guidelines that function as an advisory template for judges to follow in sentencing.

"Since the guidelines are not mandatory I'm not required to give you a guideline sentence," he said. "Using my discretion, if I think your particular circumstances merit it, I can sentence you above the guideline range so long as I sentence you within the appropriate statutory penalties."

Moody cautioned Bailey that a sentence above the guidelines or a higher-than-anticipated guideline range would not be reason to allow him to withdraw his plea.

Following those admonitions, Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa outlined the relevant facts of the offense.

"If this case were to go to trial," Moody asked, "do you think the government could prove all of the facts Ms. Hinojosa just read into the record?"

"Yes, sir," Bailey responded.

"Is that because those facts are true?" Moody asked.

"Yes, sir," Bailey answered.

Under Moody's questioning, Bailey pleaded guilty, admitting to possession of the pistol and to his awareness that his prior felony convictions made possession illegal.

Tinsley then noted that a forfeiture allegation contained in the indictment would need to be addressed.

"Do you realize you probably aren't getting your gun back?" Moody asked Bailey, at which the defendant burst out laughing.

"Yes, sir," he responded, still laughing.

Moody then told Bailey that following completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office, which normally takes between 60 and 90 days, he will return to court for sentencing.