Lafayette County sees flash flooding

Several roads across Lafayette County were closed after hard rains swept across south Arkansas early Wednesday morning, dropping as much as 8-10 inches of rain in some areas.

Stamps, Buckner and the "extreme northeast" of the county faced some of the heaviest rainfall after a flash-flood emergency was issued at 9 a.m. by the National Weather Service for parts of Lafayette.

Thomas Jones of the NWS office in North Little Rock said Lewisville alone received approximately 6.51 inches before the flash flood emergency.

On Wednesday afternoon, assistant to the county judge Danny Ormand said the heavy rainfall left several trees down in areas of the county, but that most had been removed from roadways by4 p.m.

"I'm almost certain there will be some damage to people's homes, but not a lot," Ormand said.

One water rescue was performed when a mail carrier drove through a flooded area, according to the Texarkana Gazette, but no major injuries were reported.