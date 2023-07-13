Let citizens speak

They say it cannot be done. We are a divided population. All you have to do is pit conservatives against those woke liberals, and the rest is easy pickings.

They say it is impossible to create an organization that can gather 55,000 signatures in less than 90 days.

I am here to disagree.

Our governor has united a fascinating and diverse blend of Arkansans, although not as intended. We have rediscovered how much we have in common. She gave us something we could rally around. Most of us hate the LEARNS Act, and are willing to sign a petition that gives us the right to vote on it and have a say in how our tax dollars are spent on education. I am both amused and proud.

For many years I worked with some truly amazing teachers. We knew what unity looked like. As far as politics was concerned, we were quite different, but our unifying bond was love for our school, our community, and our students. We worked together for the common good every single day. We pooled our money at Christmas, and other times, to buy clothes and supplies for our students. We kept snacks in our desks for those kids we knew were hungry. We cried together when terrible, unspeakable things happened to them. We celebrated their every success, small or large.

We did not argue about our differences of opinions. We took care of our kids and did the best we could for them. The story is the same in schools all over the state.

When I hesitantly began collecting signatures, I worried that people would think I was the radical leftist that they had been warned about. But that is not how it went, because my community loves and values its little school. They were ready to sign.

The comments I heard as I accumulated signatures sometimes took my breath away. Parents of homeschooled children said that they were against the LEARNS Act and did not want the government interfering in their lives. Staunch Republicans stated that they were appalled that public tax funds could be used to send kids to private schools. Lifelong Christian conservatives told me they did not approve of the bill and would vote against it if given the chance.

If you believe that everyone supports LEARNS, you would be wrong. Big wrong.

In small rural communities, there is always a little country store where ranchers and farmers gather to have coffee, discuss cattle prices and hay harvests, and to talk politics. I was in one of those stores one day at lunchtime. A man came in and sat down; his skin was sun-beaten, his eyes had a Clint Eastwood squint about them, hands rough and weathered from years of hard work. He asked me what that petition was for. After I explained he said, "I'll sign that right now. I don't like to be run roughshod over, and that's exactly what happened."

My senator was one of the bill sponsors. I remember clearly the day that she came to our tiny K-12 school just a few years ago and fervently extolled the importance of rural Arkansas communities. The students listened as she talked about why she ran for office--because they mattered and deserved a voice in lawmaking at the Capitol.

After the bill was signed into law, my senator then high-fived everyone lined up in the room. In spite of public opinion and what she had said to our students, they congratulated themselves and each other for a super-fast passage of the largest bill in recent Arkansas legislative history, or maybe ever.

We do not have to guess. We know that small campuses in their districts are in jeopardy. Data from states that have enacted similar voucher plans consistently show the collateral damage is always small rural schools.

With only four volunteers, Stone County was one of the first in the state to meet our target number of signatures. With more still signing, the message should be crystal-clear.

I have no idea how this effort will turn out. If we are successful in placing the LEARNS Act on the ballot in 2024, I am confident that it will go down in flames with a citizens' veto. If we are not successful in getting it on the ballot, it will be because there was not enough time. That should not be seen as a win for those who pushed it through at record speed. The rules seem to be curiously skewed against citizen-led referenda.

I have yet to talk with anyone who wholeheartedly supports LEARNS. Not one. The best that a few can manage is that some parts of it are OK. Not exactly a ringing endorsement. More like a participation trophy for eating lukewarm grits without throwing up.

As always, Regnat Populus, y'all.

Shelley Smith of Fox is a retired teacher.