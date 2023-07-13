A healthy Arkansas

We can all use some good news. While covid-19 is not over, I wish to point out covid-19 deaths in Arkansas dropped to a total of 355 (per the Arkansas Department of Health) through the first half of 2023, which is down over half from last year's total. Over 95 percent of these deaths are in the 55 and older age group. I want to encourage Arkansans in this 55+ age group and/or with underlying conditions to get the vaccines/boosters to help stay safe as well as keep others safe from an upswing in the fall. Let's work together for a healthy Arkansas!

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

It's non-negotiable

I believe liberals hate liberty. "Progressives" of all stripes welcome and endorse governmental abridgement of freedom; Communist China is the paradigm and the role model.

Nowhere is this more true than with respect to the Second Amendment, both for symbolic and for pragmatic reasons. Beyond that, progressive theological posturing reinforces the agenda. Moral righteousness (we are solemnly assured) demands the confiscation of all firearms. As usual, they have it precisely backwards.

Christian charity requires solicitude and protection of all, most especially the poor, the defenseless and the marginalized. For this goal, the right to possess and utilize firearms is absolutely indispensable and non-negotiable.

J. FRED HART JR.

Little Rock

Cut the income tax

It's encouraging news to see an enormous surplus of +$1.16 billion for fiscal 2023 even after the top individual income-tax rate was cut from 5.9 percent to 4.9 percent in 2022. I believe this large surplus is evidence that when you decrease the tax on work, you incentivize new people to move to Arkansas while current residents return to jobs of all sorts and thus the overall pie of taxes collected increases.

Gov. Sarah Sanders and the Legislature should capitalize on the moment and move quickly to meet in an August special session and cut the top rate to 4 percent instead of the scheduled 4.7 percent effective for 2023. In addition, the zero percent bracket in the regular and lower-income tax tables could be expanded to help those with the lowest incomes, and perhaps bring the state closer to using just one tax table for everyone.

JASON FOWLER

Fayetteville