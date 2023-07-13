Little Rock breaks ground on project to provide transitional housing for the homeless





A Wednesday morning groundbreaking ceremony in West Little Rock brought about a feeling of déjà vu for Chris Porter.

Porter, who serves as the homeless service advocate for the city manager's office, stood under a tree in what for the time being is an empty lot.

But in the '80s and '90s, when he grew up not too far away on Summit Street, the lot -- located at 3405 W. Roosevelt Road -- was home to Colonial Court hotel.

"Every hotel room was a little tiny house," Porter remembered. "The office was right in the middle."

Porter spent "a lot of time out here" in a time when "things went on that were not so good ... in this area and on this very plot. But now, to see it being utilized to make a difference in people's lives makes my day."

Just a few minutes earlier, Little Rock city officials and local homeless advocates ceremonially broke ground on a $3 million project meant to help homeless people transition to permanent housing.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the 2-acre plot -- located next door to the Magnolia Retirement Center, just north of the Compassion Center and a few doors south of the Pulaski County jail -- will eventually be home to a Micro Home Village that can house 206 people at a given time.

The village will have 80 non-congregate beds in phase one of the project, in addition to 20 emergency shelter beds and a 5,000-square-foot community center. The center will include supportive services and case managers, a commercial kitchen, dining hall, training classrooms, conference room, showers, bathrooms, laundry room, intake, choir room, office space and security.

The Little Rock Board of Directors authorized $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for construction and management of the village, with $1.5 million coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the rest from the city's own Rescue Plan funds.

Among those on hand to ceremonially stick a shovel in a mound of dirt were Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Ward 1 Director Virgil Miller, and Kevin Howard, director of the Department of Housing & Neighborhood Programs (HNP).

Scott called the site of the future village "hallowed ground."

"The reason why it's hallowed ground is because it will have people on this ground and we do the people's work," Scott said.

The second-term mayor, also an associate pastor, began his remarks by quoting Psalms 82:4, which "says 'deliver the poor and the needy.'

"That word 'deliver' means to provide for. What we think about our city, our city is made up of close to 203,000 residents. We also have a part of that 203,000 that are our unsheltered residents. ... Many of us don't realize that we're a blessing away from being homeless ourselves. If you are a paycheck away, living paycheck to paycheck, a health scare away or a family issue away. We, too, could find ourselves homeless.

"And so that is the reason why as we have the city of Little Rock alongside the city Board of Directors, we are prioritizing our unsheltered residents to ensure that we reach the best possible avenues of becoming functional zero as we reduce our homelessness."

Also present at the ceremony was Reagan Sharp, a representative of Congressman French Hill's office.

During brief remarks, Sharp said she was "honored to be here on behalf of Congressman Hill, who's unable to make it today. And I have been fortunate enough to be able to work in his office and help those within the community with federal agencies and any issues that constituents may be having. And I'm just so happy to be here, because honestly, at the end of the day, that's what everyone's goal is here is to help those in our community. And our office is so honored to be able to be a part of this."

On. Feb. 27, 2021, when the House of Representatives passed the initial $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill on a 219-212 vote, Hill joined all Republicans in voting against it.

In a statement released that day critical of Congressional spending and Democratic leadership, Hill said the Rescue Plan was "redundant, unrelated, and wildly non-targeted spending in the form of blue state bailouts and progressive pet projects."

He went on to add that the plan was a "partisan bill" that "misleadingly named 'COVID-19 relief' when, in reality, less than 10% of the bill includes provisions to either end the pandemic or bolster our economy. On behalf of Arkansans, I am focused on getting Americans vaccinated, reopening our businesses, and helping return the economy to its full capacity because it's that and not fluffy giveaways that will get America back on her feet."

The start of the micro home village's physical creation process comes six months after the Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted a nationwide Point-in-Time Count of unsheltered homeless.

In Central Arkansas, where the Jan. 26 count was conducted by Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless (CATCH), a 10-year low of 773 homeless people were accounted for in Central Arkansas.

The total was down from the 974 counted in 2022 and the peaks of 1,066 that were counted in 2013 and 2019.

Howard, whose been director of the Department of Housing & Neighborhood Programs since November 2019, said there wasn't a firm timeline on when the micro home project would be completed.

"We'll start moving dirt here within the next couple of weeks," Howard said. "The non-congregate units should be finished in six to eight months. So we're looking towards the end of the year, finishing non-congregate units, and we'll construct a community center first. So after we get the lot graded out, then we'll start working on the actual slab for the community center."

According to Howard, the cost of building one housing unit is about $6,000 and from his own experience helping build micro homes in Seattle, takes about six hours to construct.

"I've seen it happen," Howard said. "I built a foundation in 20 minutes based off the jig."

Howard said the jig used to build the units will be made and provided by the Innovation Hub in North Little Rock.

Diagrams present at Wednesday's ceremony showed off single and double units, with double units able to accommodate a family of four. Each unit will have beds -- one for the single unit and two for the double unit -- plus a desk and chair, shelves for storage, plug-in heaters and fans and fire extinguishers.

Pulaski County is also planning its own tiny home community.

The village would be at 6900 Green Road on a 150-acre lot in a rural part of southwest Pulaski County, south of Little Rock's city limits. The village itself would occupy about 60 acres, according to the county.

The difference between it and the city's village is the county's is aimed at helping people who deal with chronic homelessness.

"We're doing a transition to transition [people] to permanent [housing]," Howard said. "So we will be working with [the county] to send people out there to them. And they'll be working sending people to us as well."

Back under the tree getting out of the morning sun, Porter said it felt like the former hotel property was "revamping" itself.

Porter said he had "envisioned" something like the micro home village "years ago."

"Not here. I didn't have the location, but I envisioned that this was what it was going to take to really make a difference for the city of Little Rock," Porter said. "A place where people who were not quite ready for a house because they have some other co-occurring disorders, maybe mental, maybe substance abuse, whatever it may be, that these people are given opportunities to slowly, gradually enter back into homeostasis, by way of case management, social services, which will be offered here. And I think that this is an ideal spot."

For Porter, it was "an awesome, awesome thing to happen today. ... This is one more [item on] my bucket list that is taken care of."





Wanda Merritt (left), director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Little Rock field office, and Reagan Sharp (center) with U.S. Rep. French Hill’s office put on their hard hats before the groundbreaking for the Little Rock Micro Home Village on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





