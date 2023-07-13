Little Rock city director Ken Richardson reaches deal to have charges tied to '22 car wreck dismissed

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson's misdemeanor charges tied to a 2022 car wreck and altercation with a state trooper will be dismissed after six months if he avoids any new charges, according to a deal reached with prosecutors.

Richardson appeared with his attorney, Willard Proctor Jr., before Pulaski County District Judge Wayne Gruber on Thursday as a prosecutor told Gruber of the terms of the negotiated plea.

The longtime Ward 2 representative, Richardson had pleaded innocent to three misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and third-degree battery in Pulaski County District Court.

He crashed his car in a single-vehicle wreck Aug. 2 in the area of Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street in Little Rock.

In an incident report, Trooper Ronald Grace said Richardson physically resisted when he attempted to remove him from the vehicle. At one point, Grace had to take Richardson to the ground to place him under arrest, the trooper reported.

Richardson ultimately was transported to a hospital.

Another report said Richardson told first-responders following the crash that he has a history of epilepsy and might have had a recurrence. The prosecutor on Thursday reported to the judge that Richardson's doctor had supplied a letter saying he suffers from a seizure disorder.

Richardson's driver's license will be suspended and can be reinstated upon fulfilling the requirements in the law, the prosecutor said.

Richardson declined to comment following the hearing, deferring to his lawyer.

He has served on the city board since 2007 and was most recently re-elected last year, when he had no opponent.



