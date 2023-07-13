The world in brief: Mexicans face U.S. fentanyl sanctions

Mexicans face U.S. fentanyl sanctions

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 10 Mexican citizens, including a brother-in-law of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, Wednesday over alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Those sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control were alleged to have been connected to the sons of Guzmán, the so-called Chapitos, whom U.S. prosecutors blame for much of the fentanyl trafficked into the United States.

"This action was coordinated closely with the Government of Mexico and targets entities and individuals from one of the most pervasive drug trafficking organizations in the world," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Among the targets was Noel López Pérez, a brother of El Chapo's second wife Griselda López Pérez. Guzmán is serving a life sentence in the United States for drug trafficking as a leader of the notorious Sinaloa cartel.

The sanctions block any assets the targets may have in the United States and prohibit U.S. citizens from having any dealings with them. Two others named for sanctions are cousins of the Chapitos.

Lebanon blast hurts 3 Hezbollah militants

BEIRUT -- An explosion near Lebanon's border with Israel slightly wounded at least three members of the militant Hezbollah group, a Lebanese security official said, raising tensions in the area.

The three Hezbollah members were taken to a hospital near the scene of the explosion in the village of Bustan in the southern Lebanese province of Tyre, the official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Israeli army said in a statement that several suspects approached a security fence and attempted to sabotage it, drawing efforts by soldiers to force them to retreat. It posted surveillance footage showing four people in civilian clothing approaching the border fence, and running away after an explosion. The identity of the suspects is unknown, it said.

The Israeli army later told The Associated Press that soldiers had used a stun grenade.

The incident took place hours before Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech to commemorate the start of a monthlong war between Israel and the militant group in 2006 that ended with a draw.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the army had used "nonlethal means" to deter people he called activists. "Anyone who tries us will get an answer," Gallant said. "We have a lot to do, and we will know how to do what is needed at the right time."

Ready for reset with Turkey, Greeks say

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece is ready to "reset" relations with neighbor Turkey in an effort to bypass decades-old disputes between the two NATO members, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

Mitsotakis held an hourlong meeting Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and told reporters they had agreed to continue high-level contacts.

"Our problems have not been magically resolved," Mitsotakis said. "But today's meeting confirmed my intention and that of President Erdogan to reset Greek-Turkish relations."

Cabinet ministers from the two sides are due to meet after the summer in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis said.

Wednesday's talks were held a day after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden's membership in NATO and signaled further willingness to lower tension with Western nations, including Greece.

Turkey and Greece remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that affects illegal migration into the European Union, mineral rights, and the projection of military power.

Russian stance on islands irks Iranians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday after Moscow released a joint statement with Arab countries earlier this week challenging Iran's claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.

It marked a rare spat between Iran and Russia, which have deepened ties since Moscow invaded Ukraine, with Iran supplying killer drones that have been used to devastating effect there. Iran and Russia are also strong backers of President Bashar Assad in Syria's civil war.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said the ambassador was summoned over a joint statement released Monday after a meeting in Moscow between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

In the statement, the ministers affirmed their support for efforts "to reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Iran took control of the three islands after British forces withdrew in 1971 and considers them an "inseparable" part of its territory. The United Arab Emirates also claims the three islands and has long pressed for a negotiated solution.



