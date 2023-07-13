Unless you're a big fan of the Business section, you might have missed this news on the last page of Wednesday's section, on page 4D.

They're spilling milk. On purpose.

Farmers in the Upper Midwest are pouring milk out--down the drain or onto their fields. For a combination of reasons, there's a glut on the market, and there's nowhere to store the stuff.

Kids aren't eating school lunches now, so demand is down. Cows can't turn off the spigot with a button, so supply keeps going up. Farmers don't have anywhere to put it because manufacturing plants that process it (into drinkable milk or cheese) are full to the brim. And milk doesn't age like wine.

Some farmers have taken to selling their cows to the slaughterhouse.

"Milk prices are far below farmer cost of production," said Lucas Fuess, senior dairy analyst with RaboBank. "I expect the herd size and milk production to decline in the coming months as farmers make adjustments due to the low prices."

That's something else.

And here's something else as well: When do you suspect that the average grocery shopper will see a drop in milk price, hmm? They're still selling milk at $3.50 a gallon. Gluts usually come with falling prices. Why not now?

Instead of throwing it all away, maybe y'all could drop the cost under three bucks again? Just a thought.