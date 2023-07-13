Miller County JPs closer to OK of liquor by the drink

TEXARKANA — Miller County is considering allowing mixed drinks to be sold within its borders, just like some of the county’s cities already have.

With 10 of 11 justices of the peace present during a regular monthly meeting Monday, the county’s Quorum Court voted 7-3 in favor of the measure on its first reading of three. Approval will take an eighth justice of the peace to vote for the measure during the next two Quorum Court meetings.

Angela Russell, owner of the Dragon’s Den Cafe and Catering restaurant on Arkansas 196 in Genoa, Ark., told the justices of the peace she’s seeking only to sell liquor, adding that she makes sure she tells customers when they have had enough.

“I just want to offer drinks because people are going to drink anyway, no matter what,” Russell said.

Earlier this spring, during a Quorum Court Ordinance Committee meeting, Russell initially spoke to the justices of the peace, saying she simply intends to offer a variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

At that time, Russell told committee members that Arkansas still has a law, going back as far as 1961, that allows county Quorum Courts to permit the sale of liquor by the drink.

During the Monday meeting, Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said she has not heard or received any negative feedback, so far, regarding the county’s intentions to move forward with legalizing alcohol sales.

Texarkana Ward 3 Director Steven Hollibush, who also attended the meeting, told Quorum Court members that the city’s entertainment district has been downtown for about three years, and, so far, there has not been any trouble associated with alcohol sales.