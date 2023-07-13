



Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them. Prosecutors read jurors statements Spacey gave investigators denying that he aggressively grabbed three men by the crotch and performed a nonconsensual sex act on a fourth. The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case today in Southwark Crown Court. The stakes are high, with Spacey facing a possible prison term if convicted. The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded innocent to 12 charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The allegations date from 2001 to 2013 when Spacey was working at the Old Vic Theatre. None of the alleged victims knew one another but each testified that they went to police after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in the U.S. in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum. The accusations at the time crippled Spacey's once-stellar career. He won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty." He was fired from the TV series "House of Cards" and most of his work dried up.

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor's job. McCray, 68, confirmed the separation in a text to The Associated Press after The New York Times published a story in which she and De Blasio, 62, said they will continue to share the same Brooklyn townhouse while dating other people. They arrived together at the realization that the spark had gone out of their relationship, they told the newspaper in a joint interview. "You can't fake it," McCray said. "You can feel when things are off," de Blasio said, "and you don't want to live that way." McCray said the pair spoke to the Times in an effort to head off gossip. "As very public people embarking on a new chapter, we thought it better to say all this openly before anyone tries to find negativity, or before any misunderstandings occur," she told the AP. McCray said she and de Blasio "have only respect and admiration for each other, and the sense of wonder that we ever found each other to begin with." De Blasio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. De Blasio, at the time the city's public advocate, entered the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary race as an underdog but came out on top. De Blasio went on to serve two terms as mayor. De Blasio, who is white, and McCray, who is Black, met in the early 1990s while both were working for New York City's first Black mayor, Democrat David Dinkins.









Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Wednesday July 12, 2023. Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)





