3 Canoo vehicles to haul space crews

Electric vehicle maker Canoo said Wednesday it has delivered three Crew Transportation Vehicles to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The vehicles will be used to convey astronauts to the launch pad as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis lunar missions. They are custom built to carry equipped astronauts to the launch pad, according to Canoo.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA's first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles," said Canoo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila. "It's a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners."

In April of 2022 Canoo announced it had won the NASA contract.

In May, Canoo posted a loss of $90.1 million for its first quarter for 2023 but maintained it would complete 20,000 cars by the end of the year. The company has yet to make a profit but says it has an order book valued at more than $2.8 billion.

-- John Magsam

Tyson workers given online class access

Specific online courses from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will be available for the first time to Tyson workers as part of the company's partnership with Guild.

UA training programs and three bachelor's degree programs from the Sam M. Walton College of Business in supply chain management, human resources management and general business will be available to Tyson employees as part of the new arrangement. It also includes a master's degree in supply chain management and a graduate certificate from the College of Engineering in Lean Six Sigma, according to the college.

In April of 2022, Tyson said it was investing $60 million on the four year program through a partnership with Guild. Based in Denver and founded in 2015, Guild provides services for some of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Chipotle, Hilton and Macy's.

Tyson's Upward Academy Online allows workers to work toward master's, undergraduate and associate degrees, career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals through select programs funded by Tyson Foods. In the past year more than 2,600 Tyson workers enrolled in more than 200 education programs, according to the company.

-- John Magsam

12.24 deficit closes index day at 834.94

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday-Friday at 834.94, down 12.24.

"Risk sentiment was positive in response to soft June CPI data reported early in the day as equities rallied led by the utilities and communication services sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.