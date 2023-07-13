MOTOR SPORTS

Johnson among nominees

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024. There are 10 nominees on the modern era ballot and five on the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two modern era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected for the Hall of Fame when the 61-person committee meets on Aug. 2. Together, Johnson and Knaus won Cup titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson's seven titles as a driver tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history. Joining Johnson and Knaus on the modern era ballot are former drivers Carl Edwards, Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Ricky Rudd, Harry Gant, Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Larry Phillips. Donnie Allison, an original member of the fan-favorite Alabama Gang, will be on the pioneer ballot for the first time, along with fellow drivers AJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

BASEBALL

Season to start in Seoul

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30. MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month. MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

Ratings down for All-Stars

Baseball's All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second consecutive year. The National League's 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League's 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022. The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN's most-watched event of the summer.

Dodgers trade for pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain. Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers. The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span.

FOOTBALL

Coaches lead HOF list

Two-time winning Super Bowl coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan and team owners Robert Kraft and Virginia McCaskey were among the 60 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee trimmed a list of eligible player nominees to 31. Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than 1998. Separately, the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 semifinalists. Unlike in February when cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive lineman Joe Thomas were selected for enshrinement in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, none of the 31 players appears to be a lock for induction.