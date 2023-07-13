RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: One Eleven closes again in evenings





One Eleven at the Capital, the premier restaurant space in the Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, and one of the area's premier dining spots, has once again discontinued its dinner service, though it will, eventually, continue to open for breakfast and lunch. (The hotel website, capitalhotel.com/dine/one-eleven, specifies that "Breakfast, traditionally served in One Eleven is temporarily being offered in the Capital Bar & Grill," the hotel's second dining facility.) The person who seated our reader who alerted us to the closure told him it was "a business decision"; Greg Pirkle, general manager of the hotel, tells us, "We are re-purposing the restaurant" as an event space, for private events for which the hotel receives many requests, including "bar mitzvahs, weddings [and] rehearsal dinners." They're still working on just what shape that will take, he says. The restaurant, which had been closed for dinner for nearly two years, finally reopened for evening service Oct. 18. The hotel number is (501) 374-7474. The restaurant website, oneelevenlittlerock.com, does not reflect the change and is, in fact, still set up to take reservations.

Nobody answered the phone at (501) 372-8714 and we've been unable to confirm a reader's report that the venerable Lassis Inn, 518 E. 27th St., Little Rock, has been closed for a while because one of the owners – Elihue Washington Jr. and Maria Washington bought the restaurant in 1990 – has been having health problems. Those apparently have been brought under control, "and he plans to reopen soon for maybe three days a week until he gets back 100% healthwise," says the reader, who says he has been dining there for decades. It's one of two Arkansas restaurants (the other is Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna) to have received an America's Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation, which gave this one out in 2020. The award goes to locally owned restaurants "that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community," according to a news release.

We now have an Aug. 1 target opening date for the Fazoli's at 11410 W. Markham St., Little Rock, in what used to be a Pizza Hut. Fazoli's website (locations.fazolis.com/ar/little-rock/11410-w--markham-street.html) still lists it as "coming soon."

And The Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, has started serving brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. (501) 777-8176.

■ ■ ■

One of the two Conway locations of Tacos 4 Life, 2335 Dave Ward Drive, is undergoing a "Siesta before the Fiesta!" – a new concept that the owners of the Conway-based minichain are calling Dõblé Mexican Cafe. A news release explains that it "is focused on providing the same quality ingredients and flavor that Tacos 4 Life customers have come to know and love," but via eight core menu items "in an affordable, fast-casual setting" featuring "never-before-seen items to those familiar with Tacos 4 Life's menu." Bowls, salads and burritos will include "fresh ingredients and unique flavor pairings, such as the Papas Burrito that includes crispy fries and the Fresca Salad with zucchini, chickpeas and a zingy lime vinaigrette." And, "it will double the company's long-standing mission to give more meals to children in need." Renovations started Monday and the target to reopen is Wednesday. Keep an eye on the Facebook page (facebook.com/T4LDaveWard). The new restaurant will apparently keep the same phone number: (501) 205-1380.

And while we're in Conway, Southern Smoke Barbecue, 1825 E. Oak St., will have its grand opening Saturday, serving ribs, sandwiches (chopped beef, chicken and pulled pork), pit fries, beans, potato salad and cole slaw, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Owner Ryan Polk says he'll continue to operate the food truck that was the business' origin. (501) 708-6262, eatsouthernsmoke.com; facebook.com/SouthernSmokeBBQofAR.

Meanwhile, according to the Pulse of Conway (pulseofconway.com), burger chain Five Guys plans to open its seventh Arkansas outlet at Lewis Ranch, 975 S. Amity Road, Conway. You can find their burgers at locations in Bentonville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Rogers. No timeline yet.

And speaking of Conway chain restaurants, the long-awaited Olive Garden Italian Kitchen – which realizes what had been a social media-fueled joke for years – is reportedly nearing completion at 554 Museum Road, fronting Interstate 40 and with neighbors including an outlet of Buffalo Wild Wings and Umami Sushi Lounge & Grill Fusion.

■ ■ ■

In Northwest Arkansas restaurant news:

◼️ Piatto, a new upscale Italian restaurant, opens later this summer at 9201 R.A. Young Jr. Drive, in The HUB at Providence, in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing neighborhood. Owners are Kevin Dorey, who also owns Fort Smith's 21 West End, and Paul Marrone, a Philadelphia native, who has owned, operated or consulted at restaurants and nightclubs in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Piatto (which means "plate" in Italian) will specialize "in hand-crafted, historically accurate fare including upscale pizza and elegant traditional pasta dishes, all made fresh, in-house daily," according to a news release.

◼️ Kansas City-based Hawaiian Bros has signed a franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi, which holds the franchise for the outlet in Springdale, to develop seven more restaurants in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and Fort Smith. The menu features plate lunches with a variety of chicken dishes glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces and slow-roasted pork, on a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables. The chain, which has 39 restaurants in seven states, expects to open nearly 100 franchised locations across the country over the next several years. hawaiianbros.com.

◼️ And Donatos, a fast-casual pizza chain "famous for its Edge to Edge toppings," according to a news release, plans to expand into Northwest Arkansas as a consequence of the company recently signing a 10-store agreement in Oklahoma. (The first store under that agreement will open in August in Edmond.) It opens the Northwest Arkansas region, with a possible six to 10 locations – including Red Robin outlets, with which Donatos frequently pairs – to come to the territory, with the ability to expand further, the release explains. They're looking for franchisees – you'll need to come up with a $30,000 franchise fee and "the initial investment to own and operate a Donatos restaurant ranges from $457,244 to $989,654." Visit donatospizzafranchise.com.

■ ■ ■

Three Arkansas restaurants are among Wine Spectator's 2023 Restaurant Award winners, all receiving the Award of Excellence, the lowest of the three categories (higher-level awards are Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award): two Fayetteville eateries – Bordinos Restaurant and Wine Bar, 310 W. Dickson St., and Vetro 1925, 17 E. Center St. – and Postmasters Grill, 133 W. Washington St., Camden. All three are perennial awardees.

And Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, hosts its 2nd Ever Hop-Off, a "friendly" competition for the town's best historic home brew, 5-8 p.m. Friday during the museum's 2nd Friday Art Night festivities. Admission is free. Fashioned after the museum's December eggnog competition (the Nog-Off), area home brewers create original beers based on historic beer styles and recipes, which guests sample and judge for the People's Choice Award. Meanwhile, a panel of experts from the Central Arkansas Fermenters will determine the winner of a Taster's Choice Award. Winners of both awards will be announced next week. (501) 324-9351; tinyurl.com/38tb8e2f.

Has a restaurant opened – or closed – near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com

Lassis Inn has apparently been closed for some time while one of the owners has been dealing with health issues. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





