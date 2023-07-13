100 years ago

July 13, 1923

EL DORADO -- That long bridge between the producer and the consumer, which President Harding in one of his Western speeches advised the country to shorten, is strikingly evidenced in the length of the bridge between the producer of crude oil at 40 cents a barrel and the consumer of lubrication oil at $16.40 a barrel, according to the astonishing discovery made by an operator in the El Dorado-Smackover field. When the shutdown movement was urged upon this operator by field members of the Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association Committee, appointed by Chairman C.H. Murphy, the operator began to figure what it is costing him to produce oil compared with the price he is receiving in the market for the crude. One of the things he discovered was that the lubricating oil he uses on his rig costs $16.40 a barrel, or 41 times as much as the price of crude produced by the expensively oiled rig.

50 years ago

July 13, 1973

FAYETTEVILLE -- Women will be eligible to participate in the University of Arkansas Army ROTC program for the first time this fall. Col. Guy Tutwiler, head of the U of A ROTC Department, said women would be eligible to enroll in Army ROTC at more than 290 colleges and universities this fall. The four-year program includes a basic course during the first two years and an advanced course in the junior and senior years. There is no military service obligation during the basic course, and women are not required to drill with weapons.

25 years ago

July 13, 1998

At a glance, the names in the sidewalk look like they were fingered into wet concrete by passers-by taking advantage of an unfinished construction job to immortalize themselves. Pedestrians on Main Street between Markham and Third streets in downtown Little Rock usually don't stop to examine the 2-by-2-foot slabs, even though some of the signatures, hand prints and crude drawings come from Bob Hope, John Glenn, Itzhak Perlman, Muhammad Ali and other stars. The stars contributed to Little Rock's Celebrity Sidewalk, a project that began in 1979 as part of efforts to draw people downtown. Metal plates embedded in the walk explain that the famous people all visited downtown Little Rock. There are about 40 celebrity slabs on the walk today. Shannon Reynolds Torbett thinks the last was signed by Bozo the Clown in 1991. Torbett is executive director of the Downtown Partnership, an organization that works on downtown development projects and oversees the Metrocentre Improvement District, which maintains the sidewalk. ... With more people coming downtown to the River Market District and eventually to the expanded convention center, Torbett said, the time may have come to start making additions to the sidewalk.

10 years ago

July 13, 2013

HOT SPRINGS -- Filmmaker Beth Brickell of Los Angeles plans to make an uplifting movie in the spring about a doctor who gave his life to save the lives of others during the Great Depression in rural Arkansas. The doctor's dramatic role in the story is tempered by the part of his daughter Mary, the transformative character who learns lessons and grows from her father's example. Brickell, a native Arkansan, wants to cast people who have no acting experience for the roles of country characters in the 1930s. There are also many parts in the movie for extras.