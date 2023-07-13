Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JULY

18 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 5 meeting. Lawrence Hall - St. Mary's Church, Altus. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

22 Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever Gun Dog First Aid with Dr. Johnathan Bradshaw. AGFF Shooting Sports Complex, Jacksonville. https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Gun-Dog-First-Aid-Clinic-Presented-By-Big-Rock-73012

20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3-4 meeting. The Social, Jonesboro. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. Smoking' n' Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 meeting. Monticello Country Club. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org