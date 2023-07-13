PB, Dollarway athletes unite for fall

BRYANT – The two-week Arkansas Activities Association dead period is over, meaning high school athletes are back at work preparing for the coming season.

The Pine Bluff High School football team traveled to Bryant for its first camp of July on Tuesday, resuming a unique summer for the Zebras.

With Dollarway High School merging into Pine Bluff High School, the Zebras have added 15-20 former Cardinals to the team this year. Coach Micheal Williams said Pine Bluff is used to having players transfer in and out from other schools, so bringing in former Dollarway players hasn’t been difficult.

“The kids are getting along really well,” Williams said. “You gotta remember, these kids all played peewee football together, so they already knew each other. It’s just a matter of they’re just at separate schools, but they already was cool.” Although the players are getting along, it will still take time for some to get used to their new environment. Williams said people who attended Dollarway are Cardinals through and through, and he saw a former Dollarway player put a T-shirt over his PBHS gear earlier this summer.

One thing both groups of players have in common is love for their city. Williams said all his players are protective of Pine Bluff, and with the two schools now united, they feel they represent Pine Bluff to an even greater extent.

“It feels like we got the city on our back for real this time,” Williams said. “So, we gonna definitely just put out a great product for all the Pine Bluff and Dollarway.” Pine Bluff is coming off a 5-4 season which saw the Zebras finish in a three-way tie with Beebe and Morrilton for the final playoff spot in the 5A-Central Conference. Although Pine Bluff missed the playoffs due to tiebreakers, the 2022 season was still a big step forward after going 2-7 the year prior.

Dollarway finished its final football season 0-9, but several former Cardinals will have a chance to contribute on a team with playoff aspirations as they compete for starting roles, something Williams said he has been needing.

“A lot of times, when you don’t have anybody pushing your starters, they kind of slack off,” Williams said. “Now, the new competition is awesome for us, because our kids are ready to play, because they know one second, they’re gonna be out of the game.” Williams said he is looking to bring Pine Bluff back to the top of Arkansas high school football, and that requires more than fielding a good team. He expects great things from this year’s squad, but he is also focused on developing the younger players starting in seventh grade, ensuring they have good grades and work ethic the entire time they are in the Pine Bluff football program, regardless of which school they may have previously attended.

“I want to go all the way, but we can’t go all the way without starting with game one,” Williams said. “So, I want to see them fight hard every game, make sure they maintain their cool every game, and I also want to see them fight to the end, no matter what the outcome is.” Pine Bluff opens the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Grenada High School in Mississippi.