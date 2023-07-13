PB will consider repeat of recent sales-tax votes

Two sales taxes that Pine Bluff residents voted down less than three months ago will be back in the hands of voters for a November special election, pending full City Council approval.

The Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax renewal failed by 117 votes in a May election where 3,944 votes were cast, while the public safety tax, a permanent three-eighths-cent sales tax to benefit the city's fire and police departments, was defeated by 20 votes.

With a vote of 2,021 against and 1,904 for, voters defeated an effort to extend the five-eighths-cent sales tax that funds Go Forward Pine Bluff, rebuffing an agency that has touted itself as being instrumental in making Pine Bluff a more inviting city. The extension of the current sales tax would have been for another seven years.

And in a separate vote on a Go Forward-sponsored three-eighths-cent sales tax, the count was 1,964 against and 1,944 for. That tax would have been permanent and would have provided funding for public safety initiatives.

During a special called Ways & Means Committee meeting Wednesday morning, committee chairman Glen Brown Jr. and committee member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. voted to send ordinances in support of levying those taxes and calling a special election to the full council with a "do pass" recommendation.

The special election for the five-eighths-cent sales tax for a period of seven years was detailed in a proposed ordinance calling a special election.

According to the proposed ordinance, beginning Oct. 1, 2024, the tax would be used to fund general purposes of city government including, and without limitation, the construction and operation of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District; infrastructure necessary to develop housing in the city; park and recreational improvements to include the construction and operation of a movie theater to be owned by the city; and upgrades to existing parks.

The three-eighths-cent sales tax would be used for police and fire department purposes including, and without limitation, an annual bonus on or before Dec. 25 for each uniformed police and fire officer in a minimum amount of $2,000; an annual contribution to the insurance premium of each uniformed police officer and fire officer in the minimum amount of $1,200; and capital purchases for police and fire departments.

Such specifics were lacking in the previous ballot item.

Go Forward Pine Bluff is a nonprofit that has been using a five-eighths-cent sales tax to fund efforts to improve quality of life and support economic growth since its initial passage in 2017. However, it was widely criticized for a lack of transparency and public trust. Another concern of the public was the ballot description did not specifying how the tax would be used.

To provide further transparency, an incentive breakdown sheet of 206 personnel and $1,800,000 in revenue was included. According to the expense sheet, $412,000 would be used for officer bonuses; $247,200 for insurance; $123,600 for officer certificate pay; $206,000 for officer college pay; $123,600 for officer uniform allowance. The remaining would go into a reserve account.

According to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, the initiatives of GFPB and the progress must continue.

"It was a decision whether we begin to shut down because without dollars for the project, some of these projects planned for the future, we would not be able to continue," she said. "It was either shut down or go for another term and try to see if we could move things forward."

Washington said there had been a public outcry from citizens in the community to try again.

"I definitely was very skeptical about doing it, but it was like everywhere I went people were saying 'please try to do it again,'" she said.

Washington explained how the best time to do the special election was November, especially with the school election in August. She added if proponents waited too late, the law in which special elections would no longer be allowed would go into effect.

When it comes to public trust, Washington said, she believes the level is growing.

"As we move forward we have to continue to move aggressively," she said. "We must work to be very intentional to build that public trust."

Brown said the goal will be to read each ordinance three times at three different City Council meetings so the measure is not rushed and allows the citizens to speak up if they have questions and concerns.