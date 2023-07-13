Police say Russellville man arranged to have sex with 10-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE -- A Russellville man thought he had arranged with a woman to have sex with her 10-year-old daughter, but instead he was met by federal and local authorities, according to court documents.

Nicolas Miller, 31, is free on $200,000 bond after his arrest June 29.

He was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Miller.

Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin ordered Miller as a condition of his bond not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.

The case stems from a child exploitation investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Miller had online communications with a person he believed was a woman who had two minor children, according to the affidavit. An undercover police detective was pretending to be the mother, and Miller arranged a meeting to have sex with the 10-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.

Miller purchased condoms and lubricant as agreed in the conversation with the detective to use on the girl, the affidavit states.

Miller was arrested when he arrived at the meeting place, the affidavit states.

He described himself as a hero in a police interview and denied he was going to have any sexual contact with the child, authorities said.

Miller's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.