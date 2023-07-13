Pulaski County deputies: Suspect strangled victim, rifled through his pockets

The man arrested Monday and charged with a killing in Pulaski County told authorities he strangled the victim and went through his pockets, an arrest report states.

Charles Pepper, 47, told deputies that he got into a dispute with Donell Peterman, 56, and strangled him, the arrest report states.

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies on Monday were investigating the death of Peterman, whose body was located on East 39th Street in College Station, about 2 miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Investigators noticed that Peterman’s pockets were turned inside out. Pepper was brought in for questioning, and investigators reported finding Peterman's personal items inside Pepper’s apartment on 39th Street, the report states.

Pepper was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office. He was being held without bond Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail on a capital murder charge, jail records showed.