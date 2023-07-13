Ramp construction will close highway near Haskell overnight on Friday

Interstate 30 eastbound motorists will not have direct access to U.S. 70 during overnight hours Friday night and Saturday morning because of ramp construction, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced.

The construction near Haskell is part of the project to widen I-30 to six lanes through Saline County, transportation officials said.

As long as weather permits, the closure is scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

During the eight-hour closure, crews will move barrier walls and complete "striping the ramp," according to the Transportation Department.

Ramp traffic will follow a signed detour to I-30 west. Motorists will be directed to the Old Military Road ramp before returning to I-30 east, officials said.

Motorists are advised to travel at slower speeds as they navigate through the detoured route. Areas in proximity to that portion of the interstate may have to deal with loud noise, according to the Transportation Department.

Traffic will be controlled through the use of construction barrels, barricades and signage, officials said.

The construction is part of the Transportation Department's Connecting Arkansas Program, which includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 to Sevier Street in Benton, as well as improvements to the U.S. 67 interchange.