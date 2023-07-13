Remains of body found in western LR

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating the remains of a body located Tuesday in the western part of the city near John Barrow Road.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Longcoy Street just after noon, after a report was made about the discovery of human remains.

Longcoy Street, located one block over from and parallel to John Barrow Road, is a neighborhood in a partially wooded area.

Investigators have not yet said how long they believe the body was in the spot where it was found.

The remains were sent to the crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.